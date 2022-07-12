Is Grayson McCall the Jets’ QB of the Future?

This former Jets scout evaluates Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall, a prospect for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Jets’ college scouts will soon be out on the road looking at talent for the 2023 NFL Draft.

One player in particular who needs to be on their list of prospects to look at is Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall.

Regardless of what happens with QB Zach Wilson this season, both back-ups (Mike White and Joe Flacco) are on one-year deals.

McCall is a poor man’s Justin Herbert, and he possesses one of the most desired attributes a passer can have, which is good downfield ball placement.

Ball placement is even more important than completion percentage, because completion percentage does not always reflect accuracy.

There is a difference between a pass that’s thrown high across the middle, when the receiver has to go up and make an athletic acrobatic catch and he gets tackled immediately and that same pass that hits the receiver as he runs right through it and picks up additional yardage after the catch.

McCall led the nation in 2021 with 207.65 passer efficiency.

To put that into perspective, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud was ranked second at 186.56.

To put McCall’s passing efficiency number into more perspective, his 207.65 number ranks No. 1 all-time in college football since 1956.

Where did other notable QB’s rank during their college careers:

• Mac Jones 203.1

• Joe Burrow 202.0

• Tua Tagovailoa 199.4

• Kyler Murray 199.2

• Baker Mayfield 198.9

• Zach Wilson 196.4

• Robert Griffin III 189.5

• Jameis Winston 184.8

• Cam Newton 182.0

What do all of these listed QB’s have in common?

They were first-round picks.

Will McCall go in the first-round?

Let’s not get carried away.

McCall has a lot of strong skills and according to a television announcer, he has been running a version of the option offense since he was in middle school, which is why he was the perfect fit at Coastal Carolina.

“It’s a 21 personnel (two running backs, one tight end, two receivers), spread option offense,” Coastal Carolina co-offensive coordinator Willy Korn explained to The Athletic. “We’re going to get into a bunch of different formations and shifts and different presentations but run a lot of the same core concepts over and over and just try to window dress them the best we can. At the end of the day, it’s option football, option concepts, but not in a traditional sense.”

With the highest passer efficiency rating in college football in decades, what is stopping McCall from having a first-round grade?

The level of competition must be factored into every evaluation. Although the Chanticleers play at the FBS level, it’s not like they were playing Alabama and Georgia on their 2021 schedule.

It is important not to get so caught up in the stats, that the level of competition gets ignored.

That is where mistakes get made and over-valuing occurs.

Grading Grayson McCall

6-foot-3, 210 pounds

2021 Coastal Carolina game film reviewed: Kansas, Northern Illinois and Appalachian State

2021 passing stats: 176/241 (73.0%), 2,873 yards (11.9 avg.), 27 touchdowns, 3 interceptions

2021 rushing stats: 93 attempts for 290 yards (3.1 avg.) and 4 touchdowns

Notes: Coastal Carolina had the top-ranked 3rd down conversion percentage in the FBS (53.28%). Coastal Carolina ranked No. 32 in team red zone scoring percentage (87.80%)

Grade: Second Round

NFL comparable: Chase Daniel

Scouting Report

Tough mobile option passer with phenomenal ball handling skills, above-average arm strength, good placement short and intermediate, but lacks accuracy in the red-zone. Showed poise and somewhat robotic mechanics. Maneuvers around and can deliver on the move. Downfield minded. Capable of quick release, but inconsistent. Takes sacks. Exceptional at putting receivers in position to pick up additional yardage. Works perimeters well. Fits it into tight windows. Nice slant. Need to see more deep attempts. Communication concerns (four times was on a different page with backs and receivers). Stays away from dangerous passes, but did fumble a snap and once in the pocket. Pressure in his face bothers him. Accuracy went downhill in the red-zone. Scrappy player who is not afraid to take off and run. Solid prospect who needs improvement in documented areas.

Bottom Line

McCall is a tweener, he is not a franchise QB, and he isn’t a third-string clipboard back-up either.

He looks like the ideal No. 2.

The coming season will be pivotal for McCall. He must show a solid deep game, improvement in the red-zone, and less busted looking plays to be considered as a blue-chip prospect.

MORE:

Follow Daniel Kelly on Twitter (@danielkellybook). Be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.