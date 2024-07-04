Could New York Jets Actually Move on from Aaron Rodgers After 2024?
The New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers are hoping to finally reach the success they were planning when he was acquired prior to the 2023 season.
Following the blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers, the Jets instantly became a Super Bowl favorite. Unfortunately, just four plays into their first offensive drive, he went down for the year due to a torn Achilles.
Despite the major setback, the 40-year-old quarterback instantly started attacking his rehab process. He was determined to come back in the same season he got hurt. While that didn't happen, he is back to full health and is back on the football field.
Looking ahead, there are many major concerns about Rodgers.
Can he move well following such a brutal injury? Is he capable of playing like the quarterback he was before the injury?
That has led some to begin speculating about what could happen if Rodgers has a bad year.
Could New York actually consider parting ways with the superstar after the 2024 season?
There has been speculation surrounding one potential replacement option the Jets could consider. Dak Prescott could hit the market next offseason and New York has been connected to him as a potential target if Rodgers struggles.
During the 2022 season with the Packers, Rodgers put together a decent year. However, it was not the typical performance that fans have become to expect from the future Hall of Famer.
Rodgers ended up completing 64.6 percent of his pass attempts for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also picked up 101 yards and scored three touchdowns on the ground.
Many speculated that age was already starting to catch up to him even before he was traded to the Jets.
Should Rodgers struggle in 2024 or if he gets hurt again, moving on from him would be a legitimate consideration for New York. They have a stacked roster around the signal caller, and if he is the piece that comes up short, they should explore options to get better.
Throughout his entire career, Rodgers has shut up his critics.
He has performed his best when the pressure is on him. It seems likely that he'll continue that trend and put together a strong season in 2024.