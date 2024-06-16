New York Jets Linked to Cowboys' Star QB as Potential Rodgers Replacement
The New York Jets have been at the top of the NFL media cycle since it was reported that Aaron Rodgers was skipping mandatory minicamp to attend another event.
While no one knows where Rodgers actually is, there have been some mysterious hints at what he could be doing.
Robert Saleh, the Jets' head coach, has been vocal that he is on the same page with Rodgers. Even though the absence is "unexcused," New York seems to be good with the decision that the superstar quarterback made.
Despite the team being on good terms with Rodgers and his own teammates defending him, the media has run wild with the story.
Some are even now suggesting that New York should look to move on from Rodgers next offseason.
That idea has come from multiple places, but one of the latest is from NFL Spin Zone writer Lou Scataglia who has suggested that the Jets move on from Rodgers and replace him with another current superstar quarterback.
In a recent article, he looked at potential replacements who New York could consider for Rodgers next offseason.
First on his list was none other than Dallas Cowboys star signal caller Dak Prescott.
He suggested that the Jets could use a potential out in Rodgers' contract to move on.
Prescott is entering a make-or-break season with the Cowboys himself, and it has been rumored that if Dallas doesn't find a way to make a deep playoff run, Jerry Jones will move on from Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy, among other moves.
Does it make any sense to think that New York would want to move on from Rodgers and replace him with Prescott?
Honestly, the answer is a cold, hard, no.
The only way that they would consider parting ways with the 40-year-old future Hall of Famer is if he gets hurt again in 2024 or if he plays horribly. The idea they would simply be annoyed with him and move on over this situation simply isn't true and won't happen.
If Rodgers gets hurt, then it could make sense.
Prescott could come in and help keep the Jets' Super Bowl window open, but it's very unlikely that all the pieces would fall in the right directions to lead to New York targeting Prescott.
While it's interesting to suggest the Jets could move on from Rodgers after the 2024 season, it's a more than far-fetched idea.