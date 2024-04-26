Could New York Jets Trade into Second Round of NFL Draft on Day 2?
The New York Jets are next scheduled to make a draft pick in Round 3 - No. 72 overall. The key word is "scheduled."
The Jets, who are currently without a second-round selection heading into Friday night due to last year's offseason trade for future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, are in position to trade back into Round 2. By trading down one spot in Round 1 on Thursday, New York added a fourth-round pick and a fifth-rounder to its arsenal.
"Adding those extra picks, the ammo is great. It gives us a lot, even more flexibility," said Jets' general manager Joe Douglas.
With receivers Adonai Mitchell, Ladd McConkey and Keon Coleman all still available, the Jets may be able to pluck a pass-catching talent by picking up a Round 2 selection.
"We will huddle up tomorrow. We will see how the rest of the round goes and we will put our board together again for tomorrow night," said Douglas. "I am sure just like there was a pick 10, there is going to be about five or six different scenarios that we will run through, in terms of moving up, moving back, staying put, so having these extra picks certainly adds a flexibility to do different things."
It's reasonable to predict that Douglas will package the No. 72 overall pick to move up into the 30s and grab what he views as the best available receiver.
Should New York hold onto their Round 3 choice, Sports Illustrated mocked a tight end to Gang Green at No. 72. After passing on Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, a three-time All-American, in Round 1, the Jets' used their third-rounder for Ohio State tight end Cade Stover in SI's Day 2 simulation. Washington receiver Ja'Lynn Polk went to the Dallas Cowboys one pick later.
The Jets drafted an Ohio State tight end two years ago when they grabbed Long Island native Jeremy Ruckert in Round 3. Stover a three-year contributor on the Buckeyes' offense earned the 2023 Big Ten Conference Tight End of the Year award.
Day 2 television coverage of the NFL Draft (Rounds 2-3) kicks off at 7:00 pm ET on Friday. Watch live via NFL Network or ESPN.