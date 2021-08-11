Could the Jets Land C.J. Henderson?

By many estimations, the secondary is a major concern for the Jets this season. With minimal experience among rostered players, New York could certainly use another piece on the back end.

They may have been handed a perfect opportunity this week to land a supremely talented corner.

The Jaguars are now listening to offers for 2020 first round pick C.J. Henderson, according to Jeremy Fowler. It isn’t entirely clear why Jacksonville is willing to part with their young player, but some are speculating the decision is due to a lack of scheme fit with new head coach Urban Meyer.

Gang Green should strongly consider putting together a trade package for the Florida product.

Henderson has been inconsistent in his first two seasons, but he is an extremely gifted defensive back, and is more than capable of becoming a star. After all, he is only 22, still with plenty of time to develop.

The Miami native has tremendous speed, ranking in the 98th percentile for the Player Profiler speed score, which combines speed and size. As a result, Henderson is excellent at limiting big plays, with few receivers capable of beating him over the top.

Additionally, the former first-team All-SEC selection would arrive on a very team-friendly contract. If the Jets acquired Henderson, they would be taking on a $7.4 million contract over three years, giving them lots of flexibility if he doesn’t live up to his potential.

Jacksonville is likely looking for a high draft pick in return, which may be a deal-breaker for Joe Douglas. However, the Jets have a wealth of draft picks at their disposal. Landing a young, talented cornerback at low value seems like a great investment, potentially putting Gang Green in the playoff conversation.

