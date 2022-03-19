Dripping in Confidence, D.J. Reed Is Ready to Lead Jets on Defense

The cornerback flexed his confidence this week, claiming that he is a CB1 going forward.

One of the newest members of the Jets is strapped with boundless confidence, the type of mentality that can elevate New York's young secondary in 2022.

D.J. Reed was asked during his introductory presser this week if he believes he was brought in to be New York's top cornerback.

The former Seahawk didn't hesitate.

"Without a question. I feel like I'm a CB1, I think it's obvious," Reed told reporters. "People look at my height and say, he's a good CB2. But no, if you watch my tape from last year and the year before that, it's CB1."

Reed set new career-high marks in tackles (78), pass deflections (10) and interceptions (2) in 2021, proving he was worthy of the three-year, $33 million deal he signed this week.

Numbers aside, the situation he'll be entering in green and white is unique. New York elected to roll with an overwhelmingly inexperienced group at the position last year, one of the reasons why this team ended up with the No. 30 pass defense in the league.

That didn't scare Reed away, though. At 25 years old, the former fifth-rounder referred to himself as a "young veteran," a player that's going to take another step forward this year.

"Last year was last year. Just because you had a winning record last season, doesn't mean you're the same team this year," he explained. "The free agent signings were good with Jordan [Whitehead] and myself. And on top of that, I believe the Jets have the No. 4 and No. 10 pick. [Joe Douglas] is going to do a good job of bringing more dogs in for sure."

Other than Reed, the Jets added safety Jordan Whitehead and pass rusher Jacob Martin in free agency on the defensive side of the ball.

Reed went on to speak about his new head coach, Robert Saleh, along with the frustration he felt when Seattle offered him an unsatisfactory deal in free agency. And yet, what stood out the most was the corner's confidence, a character trait that Reed says will help him between the lines and at his position.

"I knew I was gifted even in high school. I knew that I was special," he said. "I have the utmost confidence. That's a big reason why I'm a good corner."

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.