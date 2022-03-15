Ex-Jets Scout Evaluates Travon Walker as Second-Round Defensive Tackle

This former NFL scout believes Travon Walker has a future as a defensive tackle in the NFL, excelling primarily against the run.

The 2022 NFL draft is deep for EDGE pass rushers on defense.

Where does Georgia's Travon Walker stack up and is he an EDGE rusher at the next level?

According to CBS Sports, and their most recent mock released on Monday, Walker is mocked to go to Atlanta with the eighth pick overall in the first-round.

However, after studying Walker in four games in 2021, I can think of six pass rushers I would much rather have.

As a former NFL scout and as someone who got hired to work on staff with Bill Parcells and Bill Belichick, and interned with Tony Dungy, this is where Walker stacks up against this year's EDGE rushers on my big board:

Aiden Hutchinson, Michigan Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon Cameron Thomas, San Diego State Nik Bonnito, Oklahoma Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State Travon Walker, Georgia

Walker posted six sacks in 2021, one sack in 2020, and two and a half sacks in 2019.

In the run game, Walker's numbers were also on the lower side. In 2021, Walker posted 37 tackles (19 solo). However, in 2020, he produced 13 tackles (6 solo). It was pretty much the same in 2019 with 15 tackles (9 solo).

Based on what Walker showed on film in these four games and based on these statistics, there is no way I can justify giving Walker a first-round grade at any position along the defensive line. That does not mean a team will not take him in the first-round. It means I would not take him or recommend him in the first-round.

Despite the hype surrounding Walker, and despite his combine results, he just strikes me on game film as being a high quality run defender, more than a pass rusher.

Yes, he has brute strength and power to bull rush, but not enough to drive tackles back into the passer. Walker can slip into the inside gap once in a great while and burst into the passer's face.

However, an accurate picture of him most of the time against tackles, is either getting hung out to dry on the perimeter of the pocket, or stalemated inside after he gets his strong initial push.

Walker may be impressive running around the little orange cones at the combine, but he only managed to beat the tackle through the back door of the pocket three times in four games — and that was only to generate pressure. Those plays did not result in sacks. He did manage to work back through the front door on one play against South Carolina and hit the quarterback as he threw.

