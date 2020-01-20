Super Bowl Odds Favor Patrick Mahomes And The Kansas City Chiefs

The AFC is again favored to win the Super Bowl, with the Kansas City Chiefs the early pick from gaming sites.

Two dominating performances in their respective championship games have pushed the San Francisco 49ers and the Chiefs past their conference opponents and into Super Bowl LIV. A resounding 37-20 win by the 49ers over the Green Bay Packers set the field for the Super Bowl, which will be held in two weeks.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, the Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans 35-24. It is the first time the Chiefs have made the Super Bowl since 1970.

A look at the early odds from BetOnline:

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers +1

Kansas City Chiefs -1

Over/Under 52

Moneyline

San Francisco 49ers EVEN (1/1)

Kansas City Chiefs -120 (5/6)

The Super Bowl will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The game will be telecast by FOX and is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM ET.

The AFC has won five of the last Super Bowls. However, the NFC did win the last Super Bowl held in Miami when the New Orleans Saints beat the Indianapolis Colts 31-17 in Super Bowl XLIV in 2010.

One year after the New York Jets won Super Bowl III, arguably the most important game in professional football history due to the impact on the merger of the AFL with the NFL, the Chiefs won their only Super Bowl. Jan Stenerud kicked three fields goals and converted two point-after attempts to pace the Chiefs to a 23-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl III.

The 49ers have won the Super Bowl five times but haven’t appeared in the title game since 1994 behind Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young.