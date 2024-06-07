ESPN Reveals Sketchy 2024 Projections For New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are set to begin a revenge tour when the 2024 NFL season gets underway.
After a brutal torn Achilles suffered just four plays into his first offensive drive, Rodgers has an even bigger chip on his shoulder and drive for success this year.
Despite his mentality and the hard work he has put in to get back on the field, there are many who are doubting Rodgers' ability. At 40 years old, coming back from a torn Achillies is a very difficult thing to do.
No one truly knows what to expect from the future Hall of Famer. The hope is that he is able to get back to his pre-injury form. If he can do that, the Super Bowl is a very reasonable goal.
However, there is also the chance that Rodgers could struggle with less mobility and end up having a dud of a season compared to what he has produced in the past.
ESPN has released their projections for Rodgers in 2024, and the numbers they are expecting from him aren't great.
At this point in time, they are projecting the Jets' quarterback to throw for 3,834 yards, 28 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. While those numbers aren't horrible, they certainly aren't vintage Rodgers.
Those numbers are still slightly better than his last season with the Green Bay Packers in 2022 when he threw for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. The Packers did not make the playoffs during that season.
Hopefully, Rodgers will be able to blow these projections out of the water. He certainly has the supporting cast to do so.
Joe Douglas and the front office clearly prioritized getting their superstar quarterback all the help they could. The weapons they have for 2024 include Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, Malachi Corley, Tyler Conklin, and Breece Hall.
All of those players are expected to be big playmakers.
It was also reported that New York tried to pull off a blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Vikings this offseason for superstar wideout Justin Jefferson. They weren't able to get that deal done, but it could signal that they're still looking for more weapons.
All of that being said, the stage is set for Rodgers to make his return to the Jets in Week 1 on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers.
He has a lot of hype to live up to and a lot of doubters to prove wrong.
Rodgers has done that his entire career, and hopefully, that will continue in 2024.