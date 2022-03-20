Ex-Jets Scout Not Sold On Laken Tomlinson Signing

This former Jets scout isn't convinced that signing Laken Tomlinson was a home run for New York.

When the biggest money signing for a 4-13 team in free agency is a guard, it raises questions.

On March 14, the Jets, who have won a grand total of 13 games in the three seasons under general manager Joe Douglas, inked San Francisco guard Laken Tomlinson to a three-year, $40 million dollar contract.

The main question does not so much revolve around Tomlinson, as much as it revolves the decision of the team.

While platforms such as the USA Today’s Touchdown Wire and The Sporting News gave this signing by the Jets the grade of an “A,” I am not in this camp.

I thought the move was average at best for a team trying to climb out of the basement of their division. I do not see the acquisition doing much of anything to move the 4-12 meter.

Why?

New York needed to allocate their cap money on surrounding quarterback Zach Wilson with offensive playmakers who fit his specific strengths and weaknesses. The Jets, who had the No. 30 ranked pass defense and finished at No. 25 in average sacks-per-game (1.9) last season had a lot bigger fish to fry with their money. The Jets did not need to allocate this kind of money for a guard who grades out better as a run blocker than pass protector.

The Rams’ interior defensive line spent much of the NFC Championship Game driving Tomlinson back into Jimmy Garoppolo’s face.

Tomlinson showed in all three games studied, he is susceptible to giving up pressure in the gaps he is responsible for.

Not exactly the type of guard Wilson needed, who already has a problem holding the ball too long.

Not exactly the type of guard needed for a team who gave up the fourth-most sacks in the league last season (53).

Dallas and Cincinnati were able to create a good amount of pressure on game film against Tomlinson in the passing game as well.

Tomlinson was a former first-round selection by Detroit out of Duke in 2015. He was then traded to San Francisco in 2017 for a fifth-round pick. Tomlinson has only missed one start since. The 2022 Pro Bowl Alternates’ durability does stand out as does his effort.

Tomlinson just has limitations he works his hardest to overcome, but they keep showing up.

Grading Laken Tomlinson Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports 6-foot-3, 315 pounds 2021 San Francisco game film reviewed: (12/12) CIN, (1/16) DAL and (1/30) LAR Grade: B- (Good player, but not elite; he’s good enough to win with) Scouting Report Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports Wide, thick framed limited area aggressive-minded mauler with natural brute strength and average athleticism, feet and playing speed. In pass pro sets up and does a decent job using his hands and holding the point a good amount of time. Good combo blocking. Gave up moderate to a lot of ground against strong bull rushes 23x in three games. Very average anchor. Showed he can get turned and open gap gates to either side. Vulnerable in gaps. Vulnerable to “X” stunts. Did not give up sacks, but gave up a lot of pressure. A force to be reckoned with in the run game. Has some tightness that causes him to be worse the further he gets away from the line of scrimmage. Best in limited area. Likes to punish and finish and excels making leverage and positional blocks. Smart looking player who shows he understands run blocking technique very well. Hit and miss on the move, pulling, at the second level and further downfield his lack of speed is exposed, as he struggled to reach targets in time. Inconsistent sustaining in space. He is what he is. Bottom Line Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports Dominant guards are far and few between, while functional guards in the NFL come a dime-a-dozen. Tomlinson is not dominant and the Jets overspent for a 30-year-old with his talent level. One has to wonder how much of a role Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh knowing Tomlinson back from his days in San Francisco played in all of this? I know I do.

