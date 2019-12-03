The Jets have multiple options in the NFL Draft, an insider says

The bad news from Sunday is that the New York Jets lost. The good news? The Jets improved their draft pick slot by being humiliated by the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Jets, 4-8, are now ninth in next spring’s NFL Draft. The loss at the Bengals meant the Jets moved up one spot from last week. They could potentially move up a couple more spots over the next few weeks should they lose the remainder of their games.

And at ninth overall, the Jets should be able to do well in what is a legitimately deep prospective draft class. This could land the Jets a playmaker to complement quarterback Sam Darnold, who has proven in recent weeks that he is the future of the franchise, putting together a series of strong performances as the team has won three of their last four games.

One NFL Draft insider feels that wide receiver is where they can and should go at ninth.

“At No. 9 overall, the Jets should hope to grab a legitimate WR1 and playmaker for quarterback Sam Darnold,” said Ric Serritella, founder of the NFL Draft Bible.

“A wide receiver hasn't been selected inside the top ten since 2007 but Jerry Jeudy of Alabama would be worth the investment due to his quickness, route running ability and reliable hands. Both Robby Anderson and Demaryius Thomas will be unrestricted free agents after the season, the addition of Judy would be viewed as an upgrade.”

Serritella is the creator of the highly-esteemed NFL Draft Bible. He is also the NFLPA Bowl Advance Scout.

Another area the Jets need to address in the draft and via free agency is actually protecting Darnold. The offensive line has been inconsistent at best this year for the Jets, a major reason why Darnold has had some struggles and the ground game has been sporadic.

They could address needs at offensive line or wide receiver with that ninth pick or potentially by trading back.

“The blue chip linemen and edge rushers will be off the board early and often, so trading back and looking for those positions would mean selecting tier two level prospects,” Serritella said.

“However, the wide out group is very deep and talented, so they could possibly move back and still target a No. 1 receiver.”

On Sunday in his post-game press conference, Jets head coach Adam Gase was asked by Dan Leberfeld of Jets Confidential if the team lacked elite cornerbacks. While Gase didn’t necessarily address the question – likely because he probably didn’t want to trash the talent on his team – it is clear that the Jets need to bring in at least one high-end cornerback this offseason.

That player could come in the draft, Serritella said.

“Currently Jeff Okudah of Ohio State would be the only cornerback worth justifying as a top ten selection,” Serritella said.

“His combination of size, speed and man coverage ability would make him the best cornerback the Jets have had since someone had an island named after them.”

(That’s a Darrelle Revis comparison, for what it’s worth).