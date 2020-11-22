SI.com
JetsCountry
Jets vs. Chargers Live Score Updates

Max Goodman

Is this the week the Jets finally get a win? Or will the 2-7 Los Angeles Chargers get back on track and show they're better than their record?

New York's depleted and inexperienced secondary will look to contain rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, who's having a tremendous season thus far. On offense, it'll be up to Joe Flacco—filling in once again for an injured Sam Darnold, to put points on the board and hang with Los Angeles' high-octane offense. 

Follow along right here as this game continues at SoFi Stadium for updates (and make sure to refresh this page to get the latest scores!). Plus, here's a few articles to set the scene:

Second Quarter

Jets 6, Chargers 21

10:01: This is getting ugly really fast

Chargers score again. It's a two-yard bullet of a touchdown pass from Herbert to Hunter Henry.

Jets 6, Chargers 14

14:25: Jets go three and out. Chargers capitalize. 

Herbert finds Mike Wallace for a 39-yard touchdown pass to cap off a quick five-play drive. 

First Quarter

Jets 6, Charger 7

3:24: Welp. Jets forced a fumble and it looked like everything was going their way in this first quarter. Then Joe Flacco threw his first pass attempt of the game... a pick six.

Tevaughn Campbell intercepts Flacco on the six yard line on a pass intended for Jamison Crowder. Then, he could've walked into the end zone.

Jets 6, Chargers 0

9:05: Four plays after the blocked punt, the Jets are on the board. Rookie La'Mical Perine scampers into the end zone from five yards out. Sam Ficken misses the extra point though, so it's 6-0.

11:11: Jets start the game with a blocked punt! New York gets Justin Herbert and Los Angeles' offense to punt after an eight-play drive and Henry Anderson gets into the backfield to block the punt. Quinnen Williams recovers and sets up great field position for the Jets

