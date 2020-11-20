Jets' Final Injury Report For Week 11 vs. Chargers

It's that time of the week, Jets fans.

New York will take their 0-9 record to the West Coast for a matchup with the 2-7 Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

We already know starting quarterback Sam Darnold will be out this week due to his shoulder injury. That's old news from earlier this week. Which other Jets will be sidelined in Week 11?

Here's a look at New York's final injury report posted after Friday's practice and what it means for the Jets on Sunday:

DOUBTFUL: QB Sam Darnold, LB Blake Cashman

Again, Darnold was ruled out (for the fourth time this year) back on Monday. That means we'll see Joe Flacco at quarterback for Gang Green against rookie Justin Herbert in Los Angeles.

As for Blake Cashman, Jets head coach Adam Gase effectively ruled the linebacker out at the start of this week as well. He has injuries in both of his hamstrings and is getting closer—as he hasn't played since Week 7—but he didn't participate in practice all week long.

Good news at linebacker is Patrick Onwuasor was activated this week and participated in all three practices. He had been on the injured reserve since before the season began with a knee injury sustained in training camp.

QUESTIONABLE: CB Bless Austin, K Sam Ficken

Bless Austin missed practice on Thursday after a neck injury popped up on Wednesday. Initially it seemed like this could be a bigger issue, as the corner went for an MRI on Thursday, but Gase said on Friday that Austin may very well be available this weekend.

"Hopefully Bless has a good day today and we’re good to go for Sunday," Gase said prior to Friday's practice. "So, that’s a positive MRI result, we’ll see how today goes."

Austin was limited in practice on Friday. With Pierre Desir released and Brian Poole out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury, New York will be counting on their rookie defensive backs to pick up the slack this week.

READ: Injuries Mount For Jets at Cornerback; 'All Hands on Deck' Against Chargers

Sam Ficken (groin) was limited on Friday and Gase was hesitant to name his starting kicker for Sunday's game. Sergio Castillo has done a tremendous job filling in for Ficken these last several weeks, but if Ficken is available, he'll likely get the nod.

Gase explained that it'll come down to how Ficken feels after practicing and kicking on Friday. He hasn't played since Week 6.

GOOD TO GO: DL Quinnen Williams, WR Breshad Perriman, DL Henry Anderson, OL Mekhi Becton, WR Vyncint Smith

Finally, some good news across the board. Each of these listed players were full participants in Friday's practice and barring any setbacks, they'll be available against the Chargers.

New York gets a boost on the defensive line with Quinnen Williams returning from his hamstring injury. He hasn't played since Week 8 against the Chiefs. Henry Anderson is also poised to play this weekend despite his knee and ankle injuries. He started the week missing practice on Wednesday, in jeopardy of sitting out in a game for the first time this season, but worked his way up to full practice on Friday.

Rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton is "good to go" after exiting New York's Monday night game against New England with trouble breathing. Becton revealed this week he was dealing with chest congestion due to a cold.

Finally, the Jets will have all three of their starting wide receivers available again this week. Breshad Perriman was limited in practice early this week with a shoulder injury, but he'll be out there with Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims on Sunday, looking to help ignite the Jets offense through the air.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark JetsCountry and check back daily for news, analysis and more.