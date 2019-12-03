Silver Lining: Jets Week 13 Loss Improves Draft Stock

Sunday was a bad loss for the New York Jets, who have now turned their focus from trying to extend their winning streak to now honing in on the 2020 offseason.

The Jets got simply outplayed on Sunday, a 22-6 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals lowering their record to 4-8. Now, their faint playoff hopes have been extinguished and the team’s energy must go towards the next phase of their rebuilding project.

The good news, perhaps the silver lining of this loss, is that the Jets actually improved their stock for next April’s NFL Draft.

With the loss, the Jets moved up to the ninth spot in the NFL Draft. They are one of four teams with a 4-8 record (no. 8 Jacksonville Jaguars, no. 10 Los Angeles Chargers, no. 11 Denver Broncos). Coming into the weekend, the Jets held the tenth pick, meaning the loss allowed them to move up a spot.

Six of the teams in the top nine picks have a stronger remaining strength of schedule, meaning that the Jets could potentially move up the draft board with a few more losses.

Picking ninth could be a good thing for the Jets, given the recent turn in past drafts at that spot.

In the 2019 NFL Draft, the ninth selection was Ed Oliver, selected by the Buffalo Bills. A defensive tackle, Oliver has 28 tackles and five sacks this year. On Sunday in a 26-15 win at the Dallas Cowboys, Oliver had four tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Mike McGlinchey was the pick two years at no. 9, the San Francisco 49ers selecting the offensive tackle who was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team last year.