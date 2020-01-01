Wide receiver was an area of frustration for the New York Jets this year, a position group that struggled to be effective. Important decisions need to be made when it comes to the future of the group, especially Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa.

The case of Anderson poses a dilemma to the Jets. In terms of being a playmaker, he is undoubtedly the one player on the roster who can bust out and turn a routine play into a game-changing moment. But despite his ability to be a home run hitter once he gets in the open field. Anderson struggled for stretches of the season. He closed out 2019 with several good games but his production at times was inconsistent.

And while Anderson was second on the Jets in receptions, receiving yards and receiving, he reportedly wants a deal worth $10-$12 million annually. That is a significant upgrade from the one-year, $3.095 million deal he signed last offseason.

Anderson is going to get paid. It just might not be by the Jets.

“I can't say enough good things about Robby. Obviously, so much frustration at the beginning of the year. I'm sure Robby was as frustrated as any player, being a contract year for him,” Jets general manager Joe Douglas told the media on Tuesday at the team’s facility.

“But, the person, the teammate he was, he persevered. He had a fantastic year, especially down the stretch. But all year, he was getting open and I think Coach [Adam] Gase alluded to him a few times, he just couldn't get him the ball and we were able to get him the ball. We got him the ball down the stretch, late. He was making contested catches. I had a great conversation with Robby, won't get into the specifics of it, but he knows how valued he is here. We'll discuss him later as well.”

As for Enunwa, the outcome seems a bit more cut and dry.

A Week 1 neck injury sidelined Enunwa for the remainder of the season, a blow to the Jets depth at the position as the 27-year old target was expected to be an impact player this year. Enunwa signed a four-year contract extension with the Jets late in the 2018 season.

Were he to be cut, the Jets would have to swallow $5.4 million in dead money against the salary cap next year.

But, it doesn’t sound like he’s going anywhere, despite a dispute with the Jets earlier this year where he took to social media to complain about fines he was assessed for missed rehab sessions.

“Quincy and I had a productive conversation, actually before and after [his social media posts]. The expectation is that Quincy rehabs, Quincy's going to be back, he's a valued member of this team, he's a fantastic person and a fantastic player,” Douglas said. “The hope and the plan is for him to rehab and be ready to go next year.”

In 2018, Enunwa had 38 receptions for 449 yards and a touchdown in 11 games played.