Sam Ficken Did More Than Win the Game , He Answered All Questions About His Jets Future

Sam Ficken is in his fourth year in the NFL and is sounding like a grizzled veteran, unimpressed by his own heroics. The New York Jets kicker hit a 44-yard field goal as time expired on Sunday, securing not just a 22-21 win over the Miami Dolphins but perhaps cementing his future with the franchise.

Kicker has been an issue for the Jets this year after they let Jason Myers walk in free agency last offseason. The 26-year old Ficken is the second kicker the Jets have had on their roster this regular season after auditioning several through the offseason and training camp.

And while he has had ups and downs this year – Ficken is 14-for-19 this year and has missed two point after attempts including a miss on Sunday – he has steadily grown in his role this year.

Ficken’s field goal as time expired topped off a seven-play, 49-yard drive orchestrated by quarterback Sam Darnold.

“I think anyone at this level, at my position, you hope to get a chance right at the tip,” Ficken told reporters after the game.

“The offense did a good job moving it down - was just hoping to get it in range and then with that penalty we were kind of there, and then just run out the clock and make the kick.”

That he had just six field goal attempts in the NFL heading into this season underscores how inexperienced and raw he is, and how much of a gamble the Jets took to address their situation at kicker. Ficken was signed after Week 1 by the Jets.

But now Ficken has a big moment to his resume, nailing a kick from distance to lift the Jets after the offense went cold for much of the second half.

Myers, signed this offseason by the Seattle Seahawks, was a Pro Bowl selection last year with the Jets. And while Ficken won’t make Jets fans forget the steadiness of Myers, he is beginning to blaze his own legacy with the Jets.

Sunday’s clutch kick perhaps seals a future with the team after a long and winding search for a solution at kicker.

“I think anytime you see the ball go in you build a little bit of confidence in yourself,” Ficken said after the game.

“With this one meaning a little bit more than most of them, it certainly feels good and certainly not taking that away but again, you focus on the next kick, always.”

