Simulating How The Jets Might Finish (And Impact Their NFL Draft Spot)

Four games remain for the New York Jets as the season now turns into tank mode for most fans.

The Jets, 4-8 on the year, have seen the purpose and trajectory of the final quarter of the season shift after the team’s 22-6 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday. Now with the playoffs not a viable possibility, the Jets can begin to build depth and assess players for 2020.

And for fans, they likely will begin to root on their team to get beat, knowing that mounting losses help the Jets to a better pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

And how likely are the Jets to lose out?

Two simulations of the remainder of the Jets season each have the Jets winning different games but both the NFL Game Simulator and the Versus Sports simulation have the Jets closing out with the same numbers of wins and losses.

A look at the projections according to these two simulators.

Week 14 – Home to the Miami Dolphins

NFL Game Simulator outcome: Dolphins 20 Jets 13

Versus Sports simulator outcome: Jets 29 Dolphins 27

Week 15 – Jets at the Baltimore Ravens

Simulation outcome: Ravens 17 Jets 10

Versus Sports simulator outcome: Ravens 38 Jets 11

Week 16 – Home to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Simulation outcome: Steelers 17 Jets 14

Versus Sports simulator outcome: Steelers 22 Jets 13

Week 17 – Jets at the Buffalo Bills

Simulation outcome: Jets 17 Bills 6

Versus Sports simulator outcome: Bills 24 Jets 11

NFL Game Simulator projected record for the Jets: 1-3

Versus Sports simulator projected record for the Jets: 1-3

According to last year’s draft order, a projected 5-11 record would see the Jets picking anywhere from fifth to seventh. Currently, the Jets are slotted at No. 9.