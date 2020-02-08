JetsCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Two Offensive Positions Dominate National Mock Drafts For The New York Jets

Kristian Dyer

It isn’t exactly chaos among the mock drafts, but there certainly isn’t consensus when it comes to the New York Jets.  

There is a little movement among the prominent mock drafts over the past week as it pertains to the New York Jets, who pick No. 11 in the first round of April’s NFL Draft. The Jets have needs along the offensive line, at wide receiver as well as at defensive end and cornerback. But the most pressing needs exist on the offensive side of the ball.  

That is reflected by nearly every national mock draft, as most if not all have the Jets going wide receiver or offensive line with their first pick. 

As he was a week ago, Jerry Jeudy remains the most popular pick for the Jets. The Alabama wide receiver would be a natural fit for the team as a playmaker and a replacement for Robby Anderson, should the Jets second leading receiver last year leave via free agency. 

Last week, Jeudy was the pick in 25% of all mock drafts, nationally. This week, he inches down to 24.7%. 

Offensive line is inching up in popularity, led by Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs. Over the course of a week, Wirfs went from 14.3% to 14.4%. 

The Big Ten’s best offensive lineman projects as either a right tackle or at either guard position in the NFL. 

The third most mocked player to the Jets is Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. His popularity has gone down with regards to landing with the Jets. Last week, Lamb was the pick in 12.5% of all mock drafts and now he is down to 11.6%. 

The most popular pick to the Jets, however, remains ‘Other.’ The catch-all category, which reflects 49.3% of all mock draft picks, is indicative of how the Jets have varied options sitting at No. 11. 

On Thursday, SportsIllustrated.com’s Kevin Hanson released his latest mock draft. At No. 11, Hanson has the Jets taking Louisville tackle Mekhi Becton. 

“Becton has incredible agility and movement skills for a man his size (6’ 7”, 369 pounds), which led his former coach Bobby Petrino to once compare Bhim to Jonathan Ogden,” Hanson writes. 

Last year, the Jets took defensive tackle Quinnen Williams out of Alabama with their first round pick.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Marty Lyons likes the direction of the Jets under Adam Gase:

Kristian Dyer

Quite the sales pitch from former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum:

Kristian Dyer

Former NFL executive says Robby Anderson isn't a No. 1 wide receiver: https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/marc-ross-jets-need-to-draft-a-wide-receiver

Kristian Dyer

The Jets could be in a good spot to land an offensive lineman (or two) early in the NFL Draft: https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/nfl-draft-big-board-shows-offensive-line-quality-for-jets

Kristian Dyer

Gary Vaynerchuk wants to buy the Jets and is working towards it: https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/gary-vaynerchuk-still-wants-to-buy-the-jets

Kristian Dyer

Actor Rob Riggle has some fun, talking Chiefs and Pat Mahomes: https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/rob-riggle-on-pat-mahomes-and-the-chiefs

Kristian Dyer

Demario Davis thinks Jamal Adams should get a new contract: https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/demario-davis-tweets-support-for-jamal-adams-contract

Kristian Dyer

Sam Darnold opens up on missing the playoffs: https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/jets-sam-darnold-on-missed-playoffs-thumb-surgery

Kristian Dyer

An assessment from Joe Namath on Sam Darnold's second year in the NFL: https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/namath-sees-growth-development-of-sam-darnold

Kristian Dyer

New York Jets players weigh in on Kobe Bryant's passing: https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/jets-remember-kobe-bryant

Kristian Dyer