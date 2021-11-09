2022 NFL Draft Order: Jets Hold Two Picks in Top 11

Where do the Jets pick in the 2022 NFL draft entering play in Week 10?

With Week 9 in the books, the Jets are just about halfway through the 2021 season.

New York is currently 2-6, preparing for Week 10 of a campaign that has already featured some dramatic upset victories, historic blowout losses, injuries galore and promising performances from a young roster.

With nine games remaining (remember, 17 games this year), Gang Green's positioning in the 2022 NFL draft will certainly change. We know New York is going to pick twice in the first, second, fourth and fifth rounds, mixing in one pick in the third round as well.

It's the kind of class that could accelerate this rebuild if general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and the organization's evaluators hit on these early-round selections.

So, as your mind wanders to what positions Gang Green should address (and which of your favorite prospects might be available), here's a list of all nine picks for this upcoming draft class:

Round One, Pick 4

Round One, Pick 11 (via SEA)

Round Two, Pick 38

Round Two, Pick 46 (via CAR)

Round Three, Pick 69

Round Four, Pick 114 (via MIN)

Round Four, Pick 116 (via CAR)

Round Five, Pick 148

Round Five, Pick 163 (via PIT)



(Draft order via Tankathon, as of Nov. 9)

The Jamal Adams and Sam Darnold trades have put the Jets in a prime position to cash in early and often on draft night. Depending on how Darnold's Panthers and Adams' Seahawks progress, New York's haul could get even better over the next several weeks...

