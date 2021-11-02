Skip to main content
    November 2, 2021
    Jets Acquire Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

    The New York Jets acquired Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, sending tight end Dan Brown to Kansas City in the deal ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.
    Author:

    The Jets didn't make a blockbuster move at Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, but they did bolster their depth on the offensive line.

    New York acquired veteran guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif from the Chiefs in exchange for backup tight end Dan Brown.

    Duvernay-Tardif hasn't played an NFL snap since he started for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV following the 2019 season. He was active on Monday night for Kansas City after spending the first seven weeks of this year on the sidelines with a hand injury sustained this summer.

    The 30-year-old is the league’s first active player to hold a medical degree. Duvernay-Tardif opted out of the 2020 season to work at a long-term care facility near his hometown in Montreal during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Even if he's been out of the league for a while, he can still help up front in the second half of this season. During his playing career, Duvernay-Tardif has made 57 starts in a Chiefs uniform, appearing in a total of 60 games over five seasons. 

    "I'm excited for the next step of my journey and to be a part of the New York Jets organization," Duvernay-Tardif tweeted on Tuesday. "I believe strongly in what they are building and I am very thankful to be a part of it."

    Both Duvernay-Tardif and Brown are free agents at the end of the 2021 season. 

    MORE:

    Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

