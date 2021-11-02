Skip to main content
    Jets Surge Forward in NFL Power Rankings After Stunning Win Over Cincy

    New York jumped four spots in Sports Illustrated's NFL power rankings this week.
    Author:

    Last week, after a 41-point loss to the Patriots, the Jets were ranked 29th in Sports Illustrated's NFL power rankings.

    A shocking and unforgettable victory over the Bengals on Sunday gave New York a boost to surge forward this week.

    The Jets are listed in the No. 25 spot in this week's power rankings. Here's an explanation for New York's placement from SI's Conor Orr, walking through the comeback win that shocked the NFL world a few days ago.

    That was a genuinely great win for the Jets on Sunday. I think a lot of people are pulling for Robert Saleh in New York, but are still realistic about this roster, so to have wins over the Titans and Bengals (one with Mike White!) will be a nice keepsake no matter what the final record ends up being. Some teams roll over in the middle of a lost season, but it would not be surprising at all if the Jets have more wins in the second half of the season than the first.

    Next up for the Jets is a matchup in prime time on Thursday night with the Indianapolis Colts. 

    If Mike White has some more magic up his sleeve, who knows. Maybe the Jets will leap forward again in next week's power rankings and win their third ballgame of the year. The Colts (3-5) are ranked only a few slots ahead of the Jets (22nd) and could be susceptible to another upset.

    To see the rest of this week's power rankings, click here to head over to SI.com.

