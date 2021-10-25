Report: Jets Acquire Joe Flacco in Trade With Eagles

The New York Jets have acquired QB Joe Flacco in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, adding a veteran quarterback to fill in for injured rookie Zach Wilson

Joe Flacco is back.

In the wake of Zach Wilson's knee injury, forcing the rookie to sit for the next two to four weeks, the Jets have reportedly acquired former backup Joe Flacco from the Eagles.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo was first to report the deal. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, New York is sending a conditional sixth-round pick to Philadelphia in the trade that can turn into a fifth depending on playing time.

Flacco served as Sam Darnold's backup last year in green and white, playing in five games and throwing for 864 yards. The former Ravens and Broncos quarterback signed with Philadelphia this offseason, entering his 14th season in the NFL.

The veteran finally provides New York with some experience in their quarterback room. Since Wilson was drafted this spring, New York elected to stick with a group of youngsters all the way through training camp and the beginning of the season, refusing to take formative reps away from Wilson during his first few months within the organization.

Journeyman Josh Johnson is on New York's practice squad, but Flacco has far more starting experience. Still, departing with a sixth-round pick for a 36-year-old that was on their roster a year ago certainly isn't ideal.

Mike White made his NFL debut on Sunday, coming off the bench after Wilson went down with a sprained PCL in his right knee. He threw for 202 yards with a touchdown pass, showing flashes of greatness in a blowout loss to New England. He also threw two interceptions.

Just hours before the trade, head coach Robert Saleh praised White, highlighting the good things he did on Sunday after slamming into action in a tough spot.

"We have a lot of faith in Mike, that’s why we kept him," Saleh told reporters. "He, to us, proved that he can function in this system."

Now, Saleh and the coaching staff will be able to choose between White and a proven vet. Depending on how quickly Flacco can pick up this offense—last year he played under Adam Gase with the Jets, not Saleh—he could be out there on Sunday against the Bengals.

Either way, as Wilson works through the remainder of his rookie year, Flacco's presence can be a net positive, giving the 22-year-old another mentor to learn from. Plus, if the rookie experiences any setbacks, they don't have to panic about White filling in for an extended period of time.

