Adam Gase Now the Favorite to be the Next Head Coach Fired
Kristian Dyer
The New York Jets are favorites for something, it just isn’t a good thing.
Adam Gase is now the clear-cut favorite to be the next head coach fired, this according to @Bovada_LV. With Bill O’Brien fired by the Houston Texans two weeks ago and Dan Quinn a week ago, Gase is now the morning line favorite to be the next coach fired.
The 0-6 Jets are coming off a devastating 24-0 loss at the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday. They are the only winless team in the NFL.
Full list of odds according to Bovada:
NEXT COACH TO PERMANENTLY LEAVE HIS POST
Coach Current Odds Week 1 Odds
Adam Gase -175 +325
Matt Patricia +260 +350
Doug Marrone +550 +750
Anthony Lynn +1500 +2500
Mike Zimmer +2000 +3300
Vic Fangio +3300 +3300
Matt Nagy +3500 +2500
Kevin Stefanski +6600 +5000
Mike Tomlin +6600 +5000
Zac Taylor +6600 +3000
Bruce Arians +8000 +3300
Brian Flores +8000 +3300
Doug Pederson +8000 +5000
Joe Judge +8000 +4000
Ron Rivera +8000 +5000
Sean Payton +8500 +5000
Andy Reid +8500 +5000
Bill Belichick +8500 +5000
Frank Reich +8500 +5000
John Harbaugh +8500 +5000
Jon Gruden +8500 +5000
Kliff Kingsbury +8500 +4000
Matt LaFleur +8500 +5000
Mike McCarthy +8500 +5000
Pete Carroll +8500 +5000
Matt Rhule +10000 +6600
Mike Vrabel +10000 +6600
Sean McDermott +10000 +6600
Sean McVay +10000 +6600
Kyle Shanahan +10000 +10000
The speculation over Gase comes after what was almost universally praised a season ago as a tremendous first season with the Jets. Despite a 1-7 start to the year, the team finished 7-9 and with a sense of momentum heading into this offseason.
His solid debut season in New York came despite a roster rebuild and a team that led the NFL in games lost due to injury.
Now after an offseason spent rebuilding parts of the team, in particular overhauling a weak offensive line, the Jets are now worse than a season ago.
The Jets are now 7-15 under Gase. They are currently losing by an average margin of 18.3 points per game, most in the NFL.
They are No. 30 in total offense and No. 29 in total defense. Not ideal.