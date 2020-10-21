Adam Gase Now the Favorite to be the Next Head Coach Fired

The New York Jets are favorites for something, it just isn’t a good thing.

Adam Gase is now the clear-cut favorite to be the next head coach fired, this according to @Bovada_LV. With Bill O’Brien fired by the Houston Texans two weeks ago and Dan Quinn a week ago, Gase is now the morning line favorite to be the next coach fired.

The 0-6 Jets are coming off a devastating 24-0 loss at the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday. They are the only winless team in the NFL.

Full list of odds according to Bovada:

NEXT COACH TO PERMANENTLY LEAVE HIS POST

Coach Current Odds Week 1 Odds

Adam Gase -175 +325

Matt Patricia +260 +350

Doug Marrone +550 +750

Anthony Lynn +1500 +2500

Mike Zimmer +2000 +3300

Vic Fangio +3300 +3300

Matt Nagy +3500 +2500

Kevin Stefanski +6600 +5000

Mike Tomlin +6600 +5000

Zac Taylor +6600 +3000

Bruce Arians +8000 +3300

Brian Flores +8000 +3300

Doug Pederson +8000 +5000

Joe Judge +8000 +4000

Ron Rivera +8000 +5000

Sean Payton +8500 +5000

Andy Reid +8500 +5000

Bill Belichick +8500 +5000

Frank Reich +8500 +5000

John Harbaugh +8500 +5000

Jon Gruden +8500 +5000

Kliff Kingsbury +8500 +4000

Matt LaFleur +8500 +5000

Mike McCarthy +8500 +5000

Pete Carroll +8500 +5000

Matt Rhule +10000 +6600

Mike Vrabel +10000 +6600

Sean McDermott +10000 +6600

Sean McVay +10000 +6600

Kyle Shanahan +10000 +10000

The speculation over Gase comes after what was almost universally praised a season ago as a tremendous first season with the Jets. Despite a 1-7 start to the year, the team finished 7-9 and with a sense of momentum heading into this offseason.

His solid debut season in New York came despite a roster rebuild and a team that led the NFL in games lost due to injury.

Now after an offseason spent rebuilding parts of the team, in particular overhauling a weak offensive line, the Jets are now worse than a season ago.

The Jets are now 7-15 under Gase. They are currently losing by an average margin of 18.3 points per game, most in the NFL.

They are No. 30 in total offense and No. 29 in total defense. Not ideal.