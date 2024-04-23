New York Jets Add Weapon and Lineman in ESPN's Latest Mock Draft
New York Jets' quarterback Aaron Rodgers is likely to have a new offensive weapon at his disposal by week's end.
In a scenario laid out by ESPN's Jordan Reid, Rodgers would get an extra protector, too.
Standing pat at No. 10 and No. 72 overall in Reid's full 257-pick mock draft, the Jets added Georgia tight end Brock Bowers in Round 1 followed by Notre Dame offensive tackle Blake Fisher in Round 3.
University of Washington receiver Rome Odunze and Notre Dame bookend Joe Alt were already off the board when New York picked at No. 10 overall. Odunze was the Tennessee Titans' choice at No. 7 after the Los Angeles Chargers spent the No. 5 pick on Alt.
Deciding to pass on offensive tackles Taliese Fuaga, Olu Fashanu and Troy Fautanu, the Jets chose a dynamic pass-catching tight end with championship pedigree. Bowers, the back-to-back Mackey Award winner, joined Herschel Walker and David Pollack as the only Georgia players ever to claim three All-America First Team honors.
Despite being limited to 10 games by an ankle injury, Bowers led the Bulldogs in receptions (56), receiving yards (714) and touchdown catches (6) this past season.
The addition of Bowers would give New York more options to deploy two tight ends in the offensive formation with reliable veteran Tyler Conklin already aboard.
"It's a tough call between an offensive tackle and an offensive playmaker. New signee Tyron Smithhas been injury prone over the past two seasons, leaving the door open to take an OT here. But the pressure to win next season is at an all-time high in New York, as Aaron Rodgers returns from an Achilles injury at age 40. Bowers would give him an immediate top-tier option in the passing game behind Garrett Wilson, and the Jets would love his after-the-catch ability," said Reid.
After landing Bowers in Round 1, the Jets addressed their offensive tackle depth with their next pick. New York acquired two starting tackles this offseason but both are 33 years old.
"The Brock Bowers pick in Round 1 means the Jets might have to wait until Round 3 to find left tackle help (they don't have a second-rounder). Fisher can develop behind Tyron Smith, but I also see the strength and technique required to play early if necessary," said Reid.
For those fans wanting the Jets to be aggressive and give their star quarterback another weapon, then add a young offensive lineman to this roster, would get the best of both worlds in this scenario.