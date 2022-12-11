Jets Bracing For Mike White to Hit Free Agency

Just when the Jets have finally settled on Mike White under center…

He becomes a free agent.

What?

At season’s end, New York’s starting quarterback is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent.

That means in less than a month, it could be the last we ever see of White in a Jets’ uniform.

New York’s final regular season game is on January 8.

Of course, there’s a chance this team makes the playoffs, but outside of that, it’s anyone’s guess if White will be back in 2023.

In the meantime, White stepped in and replaced QB Zach Wilson two weeks ago and he’s never looked back.

He played the game of his life in a win over Chicago, and then he gave Minnesota all they could handle in a losing effort.

Combined in those two games, White completed 62.4% of his passes, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

However, White is more than stats.

He’s the leader of this team.

The way the team and the fans have responded to White is noticeable.

There was a whole new energy against Chicago in the rain at MetLife Stadium, and on the road trip to MInnesota last week, the players were seen wearing shirts that said, “Mike F’ing White.”

To say he has won over the locker room and Wilson has lost it is the understatement of the year.

That showing of support from White’s teammates is more than most backup QBs get filling in during a “reset” for the starter.

No, it’s more than that.

It’s a show of support that says Wilson is gone and White’s the guy.

Now what?

Well, this is where it gets unclear.

Last year White came in and did similar things and the team, and the fans were extremely responsive to him then too.

However, White was sent unceremoniously back to the bench when Wilson returned from injury.

The Jets acted protective of Wilson and made it clear he was the starter.

That stamp of support is not as strong this year.

Granted, Jets’ Head Coach Robert Saleh continues to stick with his “intent” being to get Wilson back into the lineup this season.

“I’m still right there with that statement,” Saleh told reporters this week. “Zach’s been doing everything right. He’s been putting in the extra meeting time. He’s been putting in the extra work at practice, really working on trying to re-tie the fundamentals together and spending extra time.”

As a former Jets’ Pro Scout, please allow me to read between the lines.

First, that statement sounds weak.

Second, it sounds like Saleh is trying to build trade value so the team can recoup draft capital after spending the No. 2 pick overall on Wilson not even two years ago.

Lastly, it sounds like Saleh is trying to save face and still trying to sell the fanbase on Wilson, who is looking more like a bust by the day.

I’m not buying.

Where does that leave the Jets?

It leaves them making a playoff push behind White’s right arm and moxie that Wilson clearly doesn’t have.

It also leaves them with a real mess at the most important position on the team.

Soon to be 38-year-old back-up Joe Flacco is also soon becomes a free agent, as does promising backup Chris Streveler.

White will not be as cheap this time around either. The Jets disgracefully tossed $2,540,000 at him as an afterthought last March, while still trying to sell us on Wilson.

With what White has added to his football resume, and with what other free agent QBs market value is expected at, his number last year looks like chump change.

According to spotrac.com, former Jets’ starter Sam Darnold’s market value is expected at $5.1 million per season (2 years $10.2 million), Commanders’ Taylor Heinicke will be at $19.7 million per season (three years slightly over $59 million) and Seahawks’ (and former Jets) Geno Smith is valued at $36.4 million per season (three-year projection estimated at a little over $109 million).

Wow.

White is somewhere in that and probably in the neighborhood between Heinicke and Smith.

If White pulls a rabbit out of his helmet and leads New York to the playoffs, it will be closer to Smith.

New York would have to pay it.

No way ownership and management can afford to pair this playoff caliber roster with Wilson again and to let White walk.

Not with what Wilson has shown.

Not with what White has shown.

