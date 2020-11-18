Jets' Breshad Perriman Is Limited in Practice With New Shoulder Injury

Jets wide receiver Breshad Perriman just can't seem to shake the injury bug this year.

Coming off his best game of the season—101 yards and two touchdowns on five catches against the Patriots on Monday night—the wideout will be limited in practice on Wednesday with a new shoulder issue, Jets head coach Adam Gase said.

New York is coming out of its bye week banged up. Quarterback Sam Darnold has already been ruled out for this weekend's game with an enduring shoulder injury, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is limited with a hamstring injury and others like linebacker Blake Cashman are still working their way back onto the practice field.

Perriman, 27, returned in Week 9 against New England after missing time with a concussion. Before that, he was sidelined for several weeks after sustaining an ankle injury on Sept. 20.

This new injury, which Gase traced back to Nov. 9 against the Patriots, is different than anything he's had previously this season.

After waiting the first eight weeks for New York's starting wideouts—Perriman, Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims—to all play in the same game, Gase is eager for that trio of wide receivers to continue to get reps together for the rest of the season. The three combined for 11 catches, 189 yards and three scores against New England.

While Gase is hopeful Perriman can be ready by Sunday, it'll depend on how this week of practice goes.

Wide receiver Vyncint Smith, who has one catch in three games this year, is also limited on Wednesday. Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco gets the start in Los Angeles in place of Darnold for the second straight week.

