Jets Injury Updates: Quinnen Williams Could Return to Practice, Mekhi Becton is 'Good to Go'

Coming out of their bye week, the winless Jets had to some time to lick their wounds and recuperate from a slew of injuries.

While some players that were banged up, like rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton, are "good to go" this week against the Los Angeles Chargers, others are still slowly working their way back to the field. Some, like quarterback Sam Darnold, will sit again this week.

Here's the latest Jets injury news from head coach Adam Gase, heading into the first practice of Week 11, delivered on a conference call on Monday with reporters.

DT Quinnen Williams

Second-year defensive tackle Quinnen Williams hasn't played since Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs. While it seems unlikely still that he'll be ready to come back this weekend, Gase was hopeful that Williams can at least start to practice again.

"Quinnen with the hamstring, hoping for him to be limited this week," Gase told reporters on Monday. "We'll kind of see how Wednesday goes and then we'll progress from there."

Williams was listed as doubtful ahead of New York's loss on Monday night. Gase had revealed last week that his defensive lineman was fighting through his injury and "trying to find a way to be there for us" but after missing practice, he was eventually ruled out.

LT Mekhi Becton

Rookie Mekhi Becton gave the Jets an injury scare on Monday night against the Patriots, exiting the game early after having trouble breathing.

Good news for New York is that Becton's chest injury won't force the left tackle to miss any more time after the bye week. The Jets head coach said Becton looks like he's "good to go" against Los Angeles.

That said, Gase still wasn't able to diagnose exactly what happened to the offensive lineman last week. Definitely something to keep an eye on for Becton as he looks to finish out his solid rookie year on a high note.

"They went through everything. While the game was going on, they did all kinds of tests and for whatever reason, it was just we couldn’t get him back out there, he wasn’t feeling comfortable with it," Gase explained. "And the next day, they went through a whole bunch of stuff and double and triple checked everything, and everything seems to be okay. For whatever reason he was struggling in the game and I don’t have a great explanation for it, that’s what it was and I’m just glad he’s alright and that we’re able to get him back out there."

QB Sam Darnold

For the fourth time this season, quarterback Sam Darnold has been ruled out due to his right shoulder injury. Joe Flacco will start in his place on Sunday.

Here's the latest on Darnold's injury and why the 23-year-old is confident he'll be back on the field before the end of this season.

K Sam Ficken

Kicker Sergio Castillo has done a tremendous job filling in for an injured Sam Ficken over the last three games. Don't rule out Castillo being needed once again this week.

Gase said Ficken is "progressing" from his groin injury, but left his status for Sunday up in the air.

"He’s a lot closer than where we’ve been," the head coach said. "Hopefully, if he keeps trending in the right direction, he’ll be available for us as well."

With a good week of practice, we could see Ficken on Sunday. He'll be welcomed back if he's healthy enough to kick, but either way, New York has been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to kicking field goals this season.

LB Blake Cashman

Although Blake Cashman continues to get closer, Gase effectively ruled out the linebacker making his return from injury this week.

"Looks like he’s going to be with strength and conditioning this week. I think it’d be tough for him to make it to the game," Gase said.

Cashman, who has injuries in both of his hamstrings, hasn't played since Week 7 against Buffalo.

CB Brian Poole

To start the week, Gase said the Jets are looking at all of their options when it comes to cornerback Brian Poole (shoulder and knee).

We now know that Poole was destined for the injured reserve, placed on the IR on Tuesday afternoon. Therefore, he'll be sidelined for the next three games.

With Poole out, and veteran Pierre Desir released on Tuesday as well, expect the Jets' rookies to get an increase in playing time at cornerback starting this weekend.

