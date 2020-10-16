Breshad Perriman's Return Gives the New York Jets Another Much Needed Playmaker

Breshad Perriman appears to be heading in the right direction with the New York Jets wide receiver poised to to return for Week 6 at the Miami Dolphins

Jets head coach Adam Gase said that Perriman (ankle) will be limited in practice. It is encouraging news for a struggling Jets offense in need of a playmaker. The speedy wide receiver was hurt in a Week 2 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

His return could point to playing time on Sunday in Miami

“It was good, no complaints going into yesterday, no complaints afterwards,” Gase said on Friday in his virtual conference call.

“Things are trending in the right direction; we need to have another good day today. Good to have some of these guys out there.”

Perriman brings much needed speed and explosion for a Jets offense that has been rather predictable this season. Signed this offseason, Perriman was supposed to offset the loss of Robby Anderson in free agency.

The Jets are No. 31 in total offense this season.

“We signed him with the expectation that he’d be able to help take the top off the coverage, and create some explosive plays, and we haven’t had that to this point,” offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said on Thursday.

“When you get a guy out there that can’t run, we watched those last eight to 10 games in Tampa from last year, that he played really well down the stretch. You saw him grow as a pro and when we signed him, that was our expectation. That’s what we were going to get, a guy that could cut the field in quarters so to say, and you need those explosive plays, those 20- to 25-yard chunk plays and the long touchdown plays. We haven’t been able to get those, and we’re hoping that he’s part of that. That’s why we signed him, and that’s why he’s here.”

Gase said that left tackle Mekhi Becton will start with individuals and could progress in practice on Friday. The first round pick missed Week 5 with a shoulder injury. He played 17 snaps the week before being taken out due to pain tolerance.

“We’ll see how it goes today. He’s going to go through individuals, see where he’s at,” Gase said. “That’s about as far as I’m looking right now. Anything past that is very positive for us.”