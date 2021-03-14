Jets Make First Wide Receiver Signing of Offseason

Vyncint Smith will be back in green and white for a third season next year.

It wouldn't be a surprise if the Jets go out and sign a big-name wide receiver from the free-agent market this offseason.

With plenty of cap space, New York can certainly afford to add a star wideout, a move that would help one of the worst offenses in the NFL take a step in the right direction.

Until then, the Jets decided to bring back one of their own wide receivers.

New York re-signed Vyncint Smith to a one-year deal on Saturday. Smith was set to enter free agency this coming week.

Starting last season on the injured reserve after needing core-muscle surgery in August, Smith never had much of an impact with the two-win Jets. He ended the year with only one catch (for 13 yards) across seven games played.

The year before, however, Smith showed some potential at the position. He had 17 catches for 225 yards across 13 games (four starts) to go along with a total of 299 kick return yards.

Before joining the Jets two seasons ago, Smith started his career with the Houston Texans in 2018.

As we head into free agency, odds are the Jets will be linked to names like Juju Smith-Schuster, Will Fuller, Kenny Golladay and many more. New York also need to decide if they're going to get rid of slot receiver Jamison Crowder (who led the team in yards, catches and touchdowns last year) as a way to save some money in cap space.

