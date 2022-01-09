Jets-Bills Prediction: Who Wins in Week 18?

The New York Jets face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Week 18. Will the Bills clinch a division title with a win or can Zach Wilson outduel Josh Allen?

One more game separates the Jets from the end of another tumultuous campaign and the beginning of an offseason filled with excitement and optimism.

Before this franchise and its rabid fan base can officially transition their focus to free agency and the NFL draft, New York is set to take on their division rival in Week 18, a regular season finale in Buffalo with huge implications for both sides.

For the the Bills, a division title hangs in the balance. This team is going to do their very best to crush the Jets (again) and secure their 11th win of the season.

For the visiting team, a loss on Sunday would be the best-case scenario for New York's draft positioning. But don't expect this club to willingly take a loss this week. They're going to take this contest as an opportunity to grow, suiting up in a playoff-like atmosphere in a hostile environment, facing an opponent that needs to win.

In other words, this game could play a significant role in the development of the Jets' young roster (and first-year coaching staff as well). How does this team handle a challenge in a game that's far from meaningless for their talented opponent? Will the inexperienced members of New York's rebuild be able to rise to the occasion and play well?

Either way, beating a Bills team that demolished the Jets earlier in the season is a tough task. Let's break this matchup down as we inch closer to kickoff, starting with our final score prediction of the season...

Max Goodman's prediction: Jets 20, Bills 27

Last time these two teams played against each other, back in Week 10, it was all Buffalo. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs were locked in, their defense picked off four passes from Mike White and the Bills won by 28.

Call me crazy, but I truly believe the Jets will play Buffalo close this time around. New York has improved significantly over the last few months since that game and even if they're missing several key pieces, they're going to finish the season on a high note.

That doesn't mean they'll win, though. Buffalo is everything the Jets can hope to become in the next few years as they continue to rebuild. Keeping this one close for Gang Green—like they did against the defending champion Buccaneers last week—would be a win in my book.

After throwing for 366 yards against the Jets last time around—completing 21 of 28 passes—expect more dominance from Allen when he throws the football. I've got the Bills quarterback throwing for 330 this time around with three scores.

That said, I don't think Diggs will have as good of a game as he did last time. In Week 10, Diggs had eight catches for 162 receiving yards. With Bryce Hall and New York's secondary improving each week, Diggs will be held under 100 yards. Plus, with the forecast calling for wind, chilly temperatures and possibly some precipitation in Buffalo on Sunday, both teams will try to establish the run early on.

Hall has had such a strong season, I bet he'll finally record his first interception of the year on Sunday. Give me a sack from Quinnen Williams as well. The key for those on defense against a high-octane offensive unit is the little victories and the plays put on tape that can spark momentum heading into the offseason.

That brings me to the Jets offense. Rookie Zach Wilson faces Buffalo's top-ranked defense for the first time and while his streak of four games in a row without a turnover will come to an end (one interception), we'll get another glimpse of his evolution on Sunday.

Expect some highlight plays, moving around the pocket and making confident throws into the teeth of Buffalo's defense. If there was ever a time for Wilson to truly test himself and play freely, it's now in the final game of the season.

So long as he doesn't get hurt, Wilson should take risks and do everything he can to learn from this matchup. Take this game in stride—225 passing yards, one touchdown and one pick—and head into the offseason hungry for even more growth before it's time to report to camp for next season.

One more thing. Jets rookie running back Michael Carter will have one last huge day for New York, finishing his first year with a bang. Buffalo has the best pass defense in the league, but they're susceptible to the ground game if the planets align.

Carter won't quite eclipse 100 yards on the ground like he did against Jacksonville, but he'll certainly end up with more than 55 yards from scrimmage, putting him over 1,000 scrimmage yards on the year.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.