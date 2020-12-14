Jets Claim Kicker Chase McLaughlin Off Waivers

Sergio Castillo went 1-for-4 on field goals against the Seahawks while Sam Ficken inches closer to his return from the injured reserve

Shortly after Sergio Castillo missed three field goals in a row on Sunday in Seattle, Jets head coach Adam Gase told reporters that he'll figure out New York's kicking situation going forward during personnel meetings this week.

One day later, the Jets claimed kicker Chase McLaughlin from the Jacksonville Jaguars off waivers.

McLaughlin has played in three games this season, going 4-for-5 on field goals. Undrafted out of Illinois, McLaughlin played for three different teams in his rookie season last year—the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers—going 18-for-23 on field goals.

Sam Darnold Sees Himself As Part of Jets' Future: 'I Want To Be a Jet For Life'

The 24-year-old's only miss this year (not counting an extra point) was a 62-yard try in Week 13.

The Jets also claimed defensive lineman Trevon Coley from the Arizona Cardinals.

Castillo had been tremendous over the last several weeks, filling in for an injured Sam Ficken, but had the worst game of his career on Sunday.

Jets' Kicker Sergio Castillo Takes Blame For New York's Offensive Meltdown vs. Seahawks: 'That's On Me'

Gase revealed on Monday that Ficken may actually be ready to return for this weekend's road game against the Los Angeles Rams. Same goes for rookie running back La'Mical Perine. Both were placed on the injured reserve in late-November.

McLaughlin at the very least can compete for the starting gig in green and white moving forward. Gase and New York's coaching staff have picked a healthy Ficken over Castillo in the past this season, so if Ficken is available off the IR, he's the favorite to be kicking on Sunday.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.