Report: Jets Coach Greg Knapp in Critical Condition After Bicycle Accident

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Jets passing game specialist Greg Knapp is reportedly hospitalized in critical condition after a bicycle accident in California. 

According to Mike Klis, who covers the Denver Broncos for 9News, Knapp was riding his bicycle when he was struck by a car over the weekend, sustaining "serious injuries."

Knapp was brought in this offseason to serve on head coach Robert Saleh's staff, embarking on his 26th season as a coach in the National Football League. 

The veteran spent three seasons (from 2018-20) as the quarterbacks coach of the Falcons. Before that, he was the Broncos quarterbacks coach for another four years, helping Denver win a Super Bowl in 2015.

The 58-year-old has also worked as an offensive coordinator for 10 seasons previously over the course of his career, making stops with the Raiders, Seahawks, Falcons and 49ers. 

This story will be updated with more information.

