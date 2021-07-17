Robert Saleh Ranked Among Top New Coaches in NFL

Considering it's his first year as a head coach in the NFL, it's tough to compare Robert Saleh with all 31 other active head coaches across the league.

Stacking Saleh up against the other new coaches that took over this offseason, however, is a fair exercise at this point in the offseason.

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr kept the seven rookie coaches in their own bracket when ranking all 32 in a recent piece. He had Saleh in the No. 2 spot, behind only Brandon Staley of the Chargers.

Here's Orr with more:

Robert Saleh, Jets



Staff strength: 10



Playoff chances: 10%



Saleh’s biggest coup was securing Mike LaFleur and John Benton, peeling them away from Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco. While the overall setup isn’t perfect (ideally a head coach and G.M. are brought in together), Joe Douglas has been aggressive in his quest to fit players to Saleh’s defensive scheme and the offense LaFleur and Benton are planning to run. In the near term, Saleh will be judged on his ability to get the Jets from a team that gets frequently steamrolled to something resembling the Dolphins over the last two years.

It's been quite the offseason for the Jets, adding a franchise quarterback and a few high-upside studs in the NFL draft along with several impact players in free agency. Even with those improvements, and a new coaching staff, it's going to take some time to bring this club from a two-win team in 2020 to a contender.

Don't sleep on Saleh's squad throughout the year, though. With his leadership, and some rising stars, who knows how dangerous this team will be if they find their groove and stay healthy.

Besides, it could be worse. Orr gave Texans head coach—David Culley—the worst rating among all new coaches with a one percent chance of making the postseason in 2021.

