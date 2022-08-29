Skip to main content

Report: Jets Considering Chuma Edoga Trade With Cowboys

New York has a surplus of depth at offensive tackle after signing Duane Brown to fill in for an injured Mekhi Becton.
The Jets and Cowboys are reportedly negotiating a trade involving New York's offensive lineman Chuma Edoga, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Edoga, 25, is a former third-round pick, a depth piece on the Jets' offensive line that won't see the field barring any injuries up front. He played in just five games last year, appearing in a total of 24 contests (12 starts) across his three-year career.

When Mekhi Becton went down with his season-ending injury recently, questions about New York's backups became extremely prevalent. Could Edoga, Conor McDermott, rookie Max Mitchell and more produce and keep Gang Green's quarterback safe in the pocket? 

The Jets solved that problem by signing five-time Pro-Bowl tackle Duane Brown. Brown will start at left tackle as George Fant—who shined in Becton's place on the left side last year—moves back across to right tackle. 

Now, with less of an immediate need for multiple swing tackles—and the process of cutting down rosters already underway—it's no surprise that the Jets are considering alternatives with their offensive line. If they don't plan to move forward with Edoga, that means they have faith in Mitchell as a swing tackle and expect McDermott to return soon from his ankle injury. Why not try to move a player and recoup some value in return?

It's obviously worth noting here that Wilson went on to report that a Cowboys-Jets trade involving Edoga is unlikely to occur. Still, the possibility of a deal speaks volumes in terms of how New York views Edoga and the presence he commands on the team's depth chart. 

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

