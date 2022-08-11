Jets Sign Duane Brown to Replace Mekhi Becton on Offensive Line

The Jets have signed five-time Pro-Bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown to a two-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown will step in as a replacement on the offensive line for injured tackle Mekhi Becton, who will likely miss the entire 2022 season after suffering a right knee injury in training camp this week.

The two-year deal for Brown is worth $22 million, per Schefter.

New York has been interested in Brown for quite some time, bringing the free-agent lineman in for a visit last weekend.

When Becton went down with another injury that will likely end his season—after he missed practically all of last year with an injury to his same knee—signing Brown became a move New York desperately needed to make.

New York would've been replacing Becton with one of their backups had they stuck with internal options. That means either Conor McDermott, Chuma Edoga or rookie Max Mitchell would've stepped in as the starting right tackle.

McDermott is out for the next few weeks with an ankle sprain, Edoga barely saw the field last year (his third year with the Jets) and Mitchell has yet to take his first NFL snap.

Now, general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh have a reliable asset that they can plug in for Becton, a veteran that in some ways might make this entire offensive line better.

According to ESPN's Rich Cimini and Brian Costello of the New York Post, the Jets haven't decided if Brown will start at right or left tackle yet. He's played left tackle throughout his entire 14-year career, but George Fant was named the starting left tackle for the Jets coming off his spectacular season there a year ago.

