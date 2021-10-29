Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    Jets' Corey Davis Unlikely to Play Against Bengals With Hip Injury

    Davis suffered a hip injury in practice on Thursday.
    Author:

    Jets wide receiver Corey Davis is unlikely to play this week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

    The wideout popped up on the team's injury report Thursday, limited in practice after sustaining a hip injury.

    Jets head coach Robert Saleh didn't seem too confident that his top wide receiver would be able to suit up Sunday afternoon.

    "It’s not looking good,” Saleh told reporters Friday before practice. “We’re still holding on to hope, but it’s trending in that direction.”

    Davis has been Gang Green's leading receiver through the first six games, as expected. Brought in to be New York's No. 1 wideout in free agency, Davis has 349 receiving yards on 24 catches. No other Jets player has more than 166 receiving yards this season.

    The 26-year-old has also accounted for four of the Jets' five touchdown receptions this year.

    Asked how this impacts New York's offense for a tough matchup with a first-place opponent, Saleh mentioned that wideouts like Denzel Mims will have an opportunity to play more snaps. 

    "Obviously [Davis is] a stud," Saleh said. "It gives guys opportunities to step up.”

    If Davis does in fact sit out on Sunday, he'll join starting quarterback Zach Wilson (right knee) on the sidelines. Backup Mike White is set to make his first career start this week, poised to lean on Mims, rookie Elijah Moore and veterans Keelan Cole and Jamison Crowder in the passing game.

    READ: Jets QB Zach Wilson to Miss 2-4 Weeks With Sprained PCL

    Cincinnati has given up only 18.3 points per game this season, the fifth-best mark in the National Football League. The Jets already have their work cut out for them, but missing Davis and Wilson will make it a lot tougher to score points on Sunday.

    Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

    Jets WR Corey Davis looks down on sideline
