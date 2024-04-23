New York Jets Could Make a Jordan Love-Type Move in NFL Draft
After trading Zach Wilson to the Denver Broncos on Monday, the New York Jets don't have a future quarterback on their roster. Aaron Rodgers is the man in charge, but it's uncertain how long the 40-year-old plans on playing, especially after his Achilles injury last season.
While Wilson likely wasn't the franchise quarterback when Rodgers decided it was time to hang it up, the Jets will need to address that in the near future.
New York has multiple selections in the 2024 NFL draft, including the No. 10 overall pick. However, they won't draft again until pick No. 72, making it difficult to predict their plans.
If a quarterback falls to the third round they're interested in, it's not the craziest idea to see them draft a quarterback. The roster has other needs on the offensive end but ignoring the quarterback problem won't end well. Unless they plan to do what they did with Rodgers and trade for one when he retires, they should look to figure that out.
Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated wrote that he hasn't heard for certain, but is curious if the Jets and other teams could make a Jordan Love-type move and draft a quarterback.
If interested, the front office could always trade up if a quarterback they're interested in continues to fall.
Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and J.J. McCarthy seem to be guaranteed picks in the top five. After that, Michael Penix, Bo Nix, Spencer Rattler, and others are potential picks within the first two rounds.
New York has a tough decision to make and ultimately, could be intrigued by putting the best roster around Rodgers, which could be the right decision in the short term.