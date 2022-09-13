Jets Could Make Switch at Quarterback Ahead of Week 2 Against Browns

Although the Jets will likely stick with Joe Flacco under center in Week 2 against the Browns, head coach Robert Saleh left the door ajar when it comes to a change at the quarterback position while speaking to reporters on Monday.

"Right now everything’s always under discussion and under review," Saleh said. "We’ve got all the upmost faith in Joe. Does that mean something can’t happen tonight? I’m not going to promise you anything, but at the same time, as of now, Joe is our starting quarterback."

Flacco threw for 307 yards with one touchdown and one interception on Sunday in a loss against Baltimore. The veteran quarterback was 37-for-59 in pass attempts, just the third time in his entire 15-year career that he's thrown the football more than 56 times in a single game.

Still, Flacco was under duress quite a bit on Sunday, a result of his immobility in the pocket and the banged-up offensive line that was protecting him. Nobody was asking Flacco to be Lamar Jackson, his counterpart in the 24-9 loss, but his inability to evade pressure played a role in several incompletions and stagnant drives.

Certain fans at MetLife Stadium made their feelings known as well, chanting for backup Mike White as the Ravens pulled away.

"It’s more likely going to be Joe, guys, but to be honest, the doors open on every position every week," Saleh added.

When it comes to starting quarterback Zach Wilson, who is still working back from knee surgery, New York's plans haven't changed. Wilson is still expected to be out until at least Week 4 against the Steelers, beginning to ramp up in practice activity this week.

“The plan is to get him on the practice field in a routes-on-air capacity,” Saleh said. “No practice with the team, but he will practice with the receivers, individual and all that stuff.”

