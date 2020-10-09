Report: COVID-19 Test for New York Jets Player Comes Back Positive, Practice Cancelled

A presumptive COVID-19 test of a New York Jets player is threatening their Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, one Jets player has tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, the team was sent home from their practice facility.

The player who tested positive for COVID-19 will be re-tested according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Should the player test positive again, the result would affect the Jets hosting the Cardinals this Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The NFL has been impacted within the past week with positive tests for several players on the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots.

The Titans had nearly two dozen positive reports since late September and the Patriots saw quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore test positive.

The Jets are certainly hoping that the second test on the player comes back negative, indicating that the initial test was a false-positive. In late August, the Jets had to cancel a training camp session due to a testing error at a New Jersey laboratory that resulted in 10 player tests being reported as positive for COVID-19.

New Jersey, where the Jets have both their facility and play their home games, was among the hardest hit states during the pandemic. There have been 212,936 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 16,161 related deaths.

The height of the pandemic in the state came on April 11 with 7,262 new confirmed cases in a single day.

New confirmed cases have declined steadily in the state since peaking mid-spring. New Jersey has not had a day with more than 1,000 new confirmed cases since May 29.

On October 7, the last day of reporting, New Jersey had 514 new confirmed cases.