Activated Off PUP List, Quinnen Williams Is Ready to Eat on Jets' Defensive Line

Three months after foot surgery, Quinnen Williams has returned to practice.

The Jets defensive tackle was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Monday, rejoining his teammates and participating in individual drills.

Entering his third season in the NFL, the former No. 3 overall selection broke a bone in his foot, needing surgery in May. Sidelined for a significant period of time, Williams was forced to miss OTAs, minicamp and the first few weeks of training camp.

Williams still has some ramping up to do and won't be playing in the Jets' second preseason game next weekend, per head coach Robert Saleh. There's a chance, however, that Williams could get some reps during New York's joint practice with the Packers in Green Bay prior to that contest.

"We’re going to ease him in and just use this week to kind of give him a chance to get his wind back," Saleh said Monday.

Williams spoke to the media on Monday as well, beaming as he walked through his excitement to be back on the practice field, inching closer to in-game action.

"It was a big thing for me to just stay focused and sharpen my axe every day so when I had the chance this week going on the field, I can be explosive," Williams said.

It's safe to say both the defensive tackle and his head coach are ecstatic about what Williams can bring to this defense once he's cleared with a clean bill of health.

"I mean you look at him, he’s enormous, and to get all that mass moving forward without having to read anything on the fly is just absolute attack up front," Saleh said. "It’s hard to stop that mass from moving, especially with how strong he is, how smart he is, how violent he is and how explosive he is. The amount of knock-back that we feel like he’ll be able to generate in this scheme and the amount of disruptions that we feel like he’ll be able to generate, it’s going to be awesome."

The 23-year-old had a tremendous sophomore season in 2020, racking up seven sacks, 55 tackles and two forced fumbles in just 13 games. With the additions of Carl Lawson, Sheldon Rankins and others up front, to compliment a group that already includes Folorunso Fatukasi, John Franklin-Myers and more, the depth on the defensive line is poised to give opposing offensive lines quite a bit of trouble as they attempt to protect the quarterback and establish a rushing attack.

"We can truly come at them in waves," Saleh added. "We usually activate eight guys on defense on the D-line, and we want all eight playing a significant amount."

Williams said Monday that he's been watching plenty of film, working to alter his stance to be even more explosive off the line of scrimmage. In Saleh's scheme, Williams believes he can compliment the other skilled lineman on this roster, feeding off one another with their respective attributes.

"I'm so focused on being a dominant player in the NFL and helping my team win and being there for my teammates," he said. "I was just so eager to get back on the field and learn from those guys and show those guys what I can do.

"When you've got a family full of sharks, you're all going to eat."

Williams' sophomore season was impressive, but the Alabama product believes the best is yet to come. If he can stay healthy, playing alongside the rest of this dangerous defensive line, Williams will almost certainly quench that hunger by gobbling up opposing quarterbacks in the backfield.

"I ain't done nothing yet," Williams said. I feel like I haven't even scratched the surface."

