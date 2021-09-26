September 26, 2021
Denver Drubbing: Jets Blanked, Embarrassed By Broncos

The New York Jets were shut out by the Denver Broncos on Sunday in an embarrassing performance, falling to 0-3 on the season for the third year in a row.
Author:

The Jets didn't just fall to 0-3 on Sunday with a loss to the Broncos in Denver. New York was embarrassed, manhandled and blanked. 

Rather than taking a step forward from the building blocks that this team has displayed through the first two weeks of the season, the Jets showed just how far they have to go, falling 26-0 in a drubbing at Empower Field at Mile High.

From start to finish, Gang Green was outclassed. There were brutal penalties, unacceptable unforced errors and glaring weaknesses. Poor playcalling, an absent running game, drops and a quarterback under siege kept this offense from finding any rhythm. On the other side, an inexperienced secondary was torn apart by Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos offense.

The only real opportunity New York had to ever put points on the board came in the second quarter. Kicker Matt Ammendola drilled a field goal from 56 yards out, only to find that the play was called back due to a delay of game.

Had coach Robert Saleh elected to bring the punting unit onto the field rather than kicking again. The offense either punted or turned the ball over the rest of the way.

New York ended up with 136 total yards in the loss. Zach Wilson threw for only 160 yards, the lowest amount he's had in his first three games in the NFL. Can't put too much of the blame on the rookie, though. His receivers couldn't haul in quite a few catchable passes and his offensive line failed him once again, allowing the Broncos to wreak havoc in the backfield and sack Wilson five times.

Wilson threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter as well, raising his total on the season to seven. One was a mistake in timing, waiting too long for Corey Davis, allowing safety Justin Simmons to jump the route. The other, in garbage time, was a pretty ball that went through the hands of Braxton Berrios and into the waiting arms of Caden Sterns.

Plus, after rushing for 152 yards last week, helping to open up the passing game, New York reverted back to the tendencies that plagued this offense in Week 1. The Jets had only 43 rushing yards (to Denver's 121). 

To make that measly total of yards look even worse, get this. Gang Green's eight penalties totaled 89 yards lost. 

Bridgewater led the way with 235 passing yards, routinely pushing the rock down the field. Both of Denver's two touchdowns came on the ground, though. Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams each capped off long drives with one-yard touchdown runs.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

