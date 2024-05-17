New York Jets Face Defending Super Bowl Champs in Predicted Playoff Matchup
Now that the 2024 NFL schedule is released, the New York Jets now know when they'll be playing during the upcoming season where there are major expectations on their shoulders.
One thing that definitely stood out is how many primetime games have been given to the Jets.
There are certainly perks that come with those time slots, but it also opens up the entire organization to criticism if things don't go well during those standalone games.
But, plenty of analysts think New York will be able to field a competent team this season and reach their potential of truly being contenders.
Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report is no different as he predicts the Jets will be facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. In his scenario, Gang Green would be on the road as the sixth seed to face the third seeded Chiefs.
"Even at 40 years old, coming off a torn Achilles, Aaron Rodgers' return should propel the Jets to a double-digit-win season ... The Chiefs would draw a tough matchup with a Jets squad that could make the playoffs for the first time since 2010," he writes.
It certainly would be an interesting matchup.
New York has an elite defense that could present Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes some problems. On the other side, if Aaron Rodgers is given time to throw the ball, he might be able to exploit Kansas City's defense enough to where the Jets can advance to the Divisional Round.
Of course, there are 17 games during the regular season that need to be navigated well to ensure they are in this position.
That could be difficult with all their primetime games, but with a defense this good and an offense that is expected to be much improved, New York should find themselves fighting for a playoff spot throughout the year.