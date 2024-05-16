NFL Goes 'All In' on Rodgers and New York Jets with Primetime Appearances
The New York Jets' 2024 schedule is littered with primetime matchups, all coming over the first 11 weeks of the slate.
The Jets will make two appearances apiece on Thursday Night Football on Prime, NBC's Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football on ESPN. Factor in their London game against the Minnesota Vikings, which will kick off at 9:30 am ET in Week 5, and the Jets will play seven of their first 11 games in standalone viewing windows.
"This time [late April] last year, we were all in on the Jets. Everybody was. He [Jets' QB Aaron Rodgers] made it four plays, and that schedule suffered as a result. Now, he seems like he's healthy. He seems like he's relevant. The Jets seem to have gotten better, so are we all in again on the Jets," said NFL VP for broadcasting Mike North while appearing on the It's Always Gameday in Buffalo podcast.
By the looks of the schedule, the NFL is all in on Rodgers and the Jets attracting mega viewership ratings.
For the second year in a row, New York will open the season on Monday Night Football. This time, the Jets will be the visitor against the Super Bowl LVIII runner-up San Francisco 49ers on September 9. Last year's Week 1 MNF battle against Buffalo drew approximately 23 million viewers.
The Bills and Jets will clash again on Monday Night Football in the Meadowlands during a Week 6 affair set for October 14.
New York will open its home schedule on Thursday Night Football against the New England Patriots on September 19 in Week 3. The Jets returns to the Amazon Prime platform in Week 9 when they welcome the Houston Texans to MetLife Stadium for a Halloween night special.
In 2023, the Jets made their first Sunday Night Football appearances since 2011. For the second year in a row, they'll appear twice on the NBC primetime show. First, New York visits the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 20 in Week 7. Four weeks later, the Jets are back in the SNF spotlight as they host the Indianapolis Colts on November 17.
2024 New York Jets' Schedule
Week 1 — Jets at 49ers (MNF), Sep. 9, 8:15 pm ET on ESPN
Week 2 — Jets at Titans, Sep. 15, 1:00 pm ET on CBS
Week 3 — Patriots at Jets (TNF), Sep. 19, 8:15 pm ET on Prime
Week 4 — Broncos at Jets, Sept. 29, 1:00 pm ET on CBS
Week 5 — Jets at Vikings (London), Oct. 6, 9:30 am ET on NFLN
Week 6 — Bills at Jets (MNF), Oct. 14, 8:15 pm ET on ESPN
Week 7 — Jets at Steelers (SNF), Oct. 20, 8:20 pm ET on NBC
Week 8 — Jets at Patriots, Oct. 27, 1:00 pm ET on CBS
Week 9 — Texans at Jets (TNF), Oct. 31, 8:15 pm ET on Prime
Week 10 — Jets at Cardinals, Nov. 10, 4:25 pm ET on CBS
Week 11 — Colts at Jets (SNF), Nov. 17, 8:20 pm ET on NBC
Week 12 — BYE
Week 13 — Seahawks at Jets, Dec. 1, 1:00 pm ET on FOX
Week 14 — Jets at Dolphins, Dec. 8, 1:00 pm ET on CBS
Week 15 — Jets at Jaguars, Dec. 15, 1:00 pm ET on FOX
Week 16 — Rams at Jets, Dec. 22, 1:00 pm ET on CBS
Week 17 - Jets at Bills, Dec. 29, 1:00 pm ET on CBS
Week 18 - Dolphins at Jets (TBD), Jan. 4 or 5, TBA