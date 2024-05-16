Jets Country

NFL Goes 'All In' on Rodgers and New York Jets with Primetime Appearances

The New York Jets will appear in seven different standalone broadcast windows over the first 11 weeks of the 2024 NFL Schedule.

Ralph Ventre

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) runs onto the field to face the Buffalo Bills in the
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) runs onto the field to face the Buffalo Bills in the / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com /
In this story:

The New York Jets' 2024 schedule is littered with primetime matchups, all coming over the first 11 weeks of the slate.

The Jets will make two appearances apiece on Thursday Night Football on Prime, NBC's Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football on ESPN. Factor in their London game against the Minnesota Vikings, which will kick off at 9:30 am ET in Week 5, and the Jets will play seven of their first 11 games in standalone viewing windows.

"This time [late April] last year, we were all in on the Jets. Everybody was. He [Jets' QB Aaron Rodgers] made it four plays, and that schedule suffered as a result. Now, he seems like he's healthy. He seems like he's relevant. The Jets seem to have gotten better, so are we all in again on the Jets," said NFL VP for broadcasting Mike North while appearing on the It's Always Gameday in Buffalo podcast.

By the looks of the schedule, the NFL is all in on Rodgers and the Jets attracting mega viewership ratings.

For the second year in a row, New York will open the season on Monday Night Football. This time, the Jets will be the visitor against the Super Bowl LVIII runner-up San Francisco 49ers on September 9. Last year's Week 1 MNF battle against Buffalo drew approximately 23 million viewers.

The Bills and Jets will clash again on Monday Night Football in the Meadowlands during a Week 6 affair set for October 14.

New York will open its home schedule on Thursday Night Football against the New England Patriots on September 19 in Week 3. The Jets returns to the Amazon Prime platform in Week 9 when they welcome the Houston Texans to MetLife Stadium for a Halloween night special.

In 2023, the Jets made their first Sunday Night Football appearances since 2011. For the second year in a row, they'll appear twice on the NBC primetime show. First, New York visits the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 20 in Week 7. Four weeks later, the Jets are back in the SNF spotlight as they host the Indianapolis Colts on November 17.

2024 New York Jets' Schedule

Week 1 — Jets at 49ers (MNF), Sep. 9, 8:15 pm ET on ESPN

Week 2 — Jets at Titans, Sep. 15, 1:00 pm ET on CBS

Week 3 — Patriots at Jets (TNF), Sep. 19, 8:15 pm ET on Prime

Week 4 — Broncos at Jets, Sept. 29, 1:00 pm ET on CBS

Week 5 — Jets at Vikings (London), Oct. 6, 9:30 am ET on NFLN

Week 6 — Bills at Jets (MNF), Oct. 14, 8:15 pm ET on ESPN

Week 7 — Jets at Steelers (SNF), Oct. 20, 8:20 pm ET on NBC

Week 8 — Jets at Patriots, Oct. 27, 1:00 pm ET on CBS

Week 9 — Texans at Jets (TNF), Oct. 31, 8:15 pm ET on Prime

Week 10 — Jets at Cardinals, Nov. 10, 4:25 pm ET on CBS

Week 11 — Colts at Jets (SNF), Nov. 17, 8:20 pm ET on NBC

Week 12 — BYE

Week 13 — Seahawks at Jets, Dec. 1, 1:00 pm ET on FOX

Week 14 — Jets at Dolphins, Dec. 8, 1:00 pm ET on CBS

Week 15 — Jets at Jaguars, Dec. 15, 1:00 pm ET on FOX

Week 16 — Rams at Jets, Dec. 22, 1:00 pm ET on CBS

Week 17 - Jets at Bills, Dec. 29, 1:00 pm ET on CBS

Week 18 - Dolphins at Jets (TBD), Jan. 4 or 5, TBA

Published
Ralph Ventre

RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20 years of media experience to the New York Jets beat. Prior to concentrating on Gang Green, he covered the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. The veteran sports media professional resides in his native state of New Jersey.