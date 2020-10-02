New York Jets Grounded Again in Sloppy 37-28 Loss to the Denver Broncos

The ‘Same Old Jets’ keep finding new ways to disappoint with a 37-28 home loss to the Denver Broncos. With the loss, the New York Jets are 0-4 in a season quickly spiraling out of control.

Despite an offense that showed more life then in the previous three weeks of the season, it was a mix of penalties and big plays allowed on defense that doomed the Jets to continue their winless start to the season. With the win, the Broncos improve to 1-3 on the year.

The Jets were up 28-27 after Sam Ficken kicked a 36-yard field goal with 6:33 left in the game. But the Broncos responded on a nine-play, 40-yard drive to take the lead for good via a Brandon McManus 53-yard field goal. The drive was boosted by Jets linebacker Tarell Basham’s facemask penalty on third-and-six that was followed three plays later by Brett Rypien’s 31-yard pass to Tim Patrick to put Denver in field goal range.

It was a consistent if pragmatic performance from the Broncos, led by a rookie quarterback in Rypien who was making his first NFL start. The Jets couldn’t win despite forcing Rypien into three interceptions.

The Jets got on the board on their opening drive when an improbable Sam Darnold 46-yard run capped off a nine-play, 75-yard drive to put the Jets up 7-0.

It was the Jets' first lead of the season and also one of three times that they scored in the first half, also a first for the team this year.

The Broncos were efficient on offense, taking a 17-13 lead into halftime. The statement moment came midway through the first half off a 48-yard bomb from their rookie quarterback Rypien to rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. The first-round pick rose up and snatched the ball from Jets cornerback Pierre Desir’s hands before literally walking into the end zone.

Desir would bounce back for an athletic interception on Denver’s next possession, doing well to drag his feet and stay in-bounds. It was a mixed night for Desir, who also conceded a 32-yard reception to Tim Patrick and had a fourth quarter interception returned for a touchdown.

At the end of the day, the numerous big plays conceded by the Jets mixed with penalties now see ‘Gang Green’ winless at Week 4. The Jets were penalized 11 times for 118 yards.

Denver’s pressure off the edge stepped up in key moments in the game, sacking Darnold six times and delivering 10 quarterback hits to help key the Broncos to their first win of the season.

Melvin Gordon's 43-yard touchdown run with 1:48 left in the game sealed the result for Denver.