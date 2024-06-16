New York Jets Fans Will Love This Season-Long Schedule Breakdown
The NFL regular season schedule is out and OTAs are complete, so what's next?
With fans and talking heads needing to satiate their round-the-clock pigskin appetites, the days leading up to training camp tend to double as prime prediction season.
Whether it's stat projections, MVP debates or win-loss schedule simulations, there is no shortage of predictive exercises during the early weeks of summer.
NFL Media personality Adam Rank went through each team's schedule, prognosticating game-by-game results in 32 video segments available on the league's official YouTube channel. When he reached the New York Jets' portion of the program, Rank provided a prediction sure to satisfy the franchise's scarred fan base.
The NFL projection suggests the Jets will reach the 10-win mark for the first time since 2015 while ending their 14-year postseason drought.
"I think this is one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. I got them for 11 wins and I look for them to make a run in the playoffs," said Rank.
In this scenario, New York finishes tied atop the AFC East standings with the Miami Dolphins at 11-6 overall. The reigning four-time division champion Buffalo Bills take third place with a 9-8 record.
After a Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in 2024 simulation, New York heats up by posting five wins in their next six games. Three of the Jets' six losses come within the division. Rank has New York splitting with Miami, Buffalo and the New England Patriots.
Should the Jets wind up with 11 wins, it likely means that a healthy Aaron Rodgers optimizes the offense's output and the team's vaunted defense continues to reside near the top of the NFL rankings.
"Statistically, we've ended in the Top 5, but ultimately winning is how we create a legacy in this League," said Gang Green defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich at the start of OTAs Phase 3. "So, until that happens and we win, substantial wins and we hold that trophy together, we're not going to be done. So it's a really cool group in that way, just so driven, so self-motivated."
While the defense returns all its key pieces from last year's roster, the offense underwent somewhat of an overhaul.
The Jets replaced three starting offensive linemen, signed veteran receiver Mike Williams and drafted Malachi Corley.
The expectation is that the new additions will help spark an offense that ranked 31st out of 32 teams in 2023.
The pressure is on for it to all come together for New York this fall.
"There's always that pressure. I've said it before, it doesn't matter if you're an expansion team, or a team that's expected to win a Super Bowl in this market. You're expected to win regardless. It's our lives, it's what we get paid to do. Pressure is what makes it fun," said head coach Robert Saleh after minicamp practice.