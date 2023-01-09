Jets Searching For Answers After Finishing Season With Historic Slump on Offense

New York is the second team in 10 years to score zero touchdowns in a three-game span.

The Jets were historically bad on offense to finish this season.

New York didn't score a single touchdown over their final three games. They averaged five points and 231 total yards per game in that stretch.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets are just the second team in the last decade to score zero touchdowns in three straight games (also Washington in 2019). Cimini also noted that New York is the fourth team since 2000 to score less than seven points in three consecutive games (2009 Browns, 2000 Browns and 2000 Ravens).

After Sunday's season-ending loss, Jets tight end Tyler Conklin was asked about the touchdown drought and what led to it. His answer was pretty telling.

"I don't know why we haven't been able to find the end zone," Conklin told reporters. "I don't know what the problem is, really. It's frustrating. That's probably the one word I've got for you right now."

New York's situation at quarterback certainly didn't help. Mike White wasn't the same when he returned from his fractured ribs. The Jets didn't do too much better when Zach Wilson was under center—that's why he was benched for a second time, serving as the backup in Week 18 when Joe Flacco took over. Factor in some injuries to certain playmakers, an injury-riddled offensive line and a nonexistent running game, and it makes even more sense that New York was unable to put more points on the board.

"It doesn't seem real," Conklin added, speaking about New York's performance in the second half this season after starting the year 7-4. "How do you have a collapse like that? I don't know why we haven't scored touchdowns. It's frustrating as hell how we've dropped six straight when you'd think we had a pretty good shot at the playoffs at one point. We obviously didn't do what we needed to do to make that happen."

If it's any consolation, Saleh has faith that this group can flip the script this time next year, leaning on a young core that gathered invaluable experience over the last few months.

"I know what kind of team we have," Saleh said. "I get the outside noise and all that stuff. I get the disappointment of a six-game losing streak. The silver lining is that we've got an unbelievable core group of guys and I'm really excited for this offseason, really excited to see them take off. We're going to get this opportunity again. We've got to go finish."

