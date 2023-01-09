Jets Feel Confident About Making Playoffs Next Season

They didn't get the job done this season, but the Jets are confident they can get back to the playoffs and end their postseason drought this time next year.

The message was clear from Jets players and head coach Robert Saleh after New York's loss in Week 18 on Sunday.

New York fell short of its ultimate goal this year. The Jets finished the season in embarrassing and disappointing fashion, riding a six-game losing streak. But they'll be back, using this experience as fuel. This team believes that they'll be ready to clinch a spot in the postseason as next season comes to a close.

"This time next year, we're going to be in the playoffs," rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner told reporters after the game in Miami on Sunday.

It's hard from an outside perspective to focus on the positives. This team didn't deserve a shot at a playoff spot with how they performed in the second half of the season, going 1-7 after their bye week. Those that wore green and white on Sunday know what this group is capable of, though. As Saleh put it, beginning the season 7-4 "wasn't a mirage."

"We've got a championship caliber defense, we've got a bunch of young guys that are going to get healthy and get back here, an O-line that's going to get healthy and get back here and I know we'll get the quarterback position right," Saleh said. "When all that happens, we're going to be in the same situation and it's going to be about finishing."

This young core does have the potential to be special. Gardner was tremendous all year long, anchoring a much-improved secondary. Wideout Garrett Wilson was spectacular, making a putrid offense more respectable with his playmaking ability. Losing running back Breece Hall and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, to name a few, were significant blows to any sort of postseason run in 2022.

"I know we've come a long way over two years and I'm excited about what we have ahead of us," Saleh added. "It stings right now, but when all this dust settles and we reflect on this season, we're going to be really excited about what we have to offer."

The next step is to turn aspirations of playing meaningful games in December into winning meaningful games in December. Growth from this roster, some subtractions and a few impactful additions will give this club a prime opportunity to take that next step, making Gardner's prediction come to fruition.

"We've got the people in this locker room right now to do it," Gardner said. "We've got the players. We just need to execute more. I already know that this feeling, this taste in our month, everybody is going to come back next year with the right mentality."

