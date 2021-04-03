Jets Four-Round Mock Draft: New York Adds Playmakers At Six Different Positions

Here's a preview of who the Jets could take with their first six picks of this month's NFL draft, from the second overall selection through the fourth round.

FIRST ROUND

2: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

Although Justin Fields might be the right move, the Jets have made it pretty clear they will take Wilson here.

There's no denying his incredible arm talent. At his pro day, Wilson had an excellent showing, completing some incredible across-the-body throws downfield. He has a tremendous deep ball and is a running threat as well, which will open the playbook for new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

Jets big-play receivers like Corey Davis and Denzel Mims will undoubtedly be excited to work with Wilson.

Jets Brass Watch Wilson Wow at Pro Day

23 (acquired from SEA in Jamal Adams trade): Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

Yes, the Jets already have C.J. Mosley and Jarrad Davis at linebacker. However, Owusu-Koramoah is too good to pass on, and he is tailor-made for Robert Saleh’s system.

The ACC Defensive Player of the Year was asked to play in coverage quite a bit at Notre Dame, often covering slot receivers. Owusu-Koramoah performed excellently in this role, earning an 82.3 PFF grade in coverage last season.

With tremendous explosiveness and lateral quickness, the unanimous All-American makes him a great fit for Saleh's defense. His versatility will be a major asset for the Jets.

SECOND ROUND

34: Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

It is very possible the Jets will not get the chance to pick Greg Newsome II. He's been climbing up draft boards rapidly after a pro day that blew scouts away.

The Chicago native ran an impressive 4.38 in the 40-yard dash and had a 40-inch vertical leap. After a productive 2019, in which he recorded 36 total tackles and 11 pass deflections, he became a lockdown corner for the Wildcats last season.

In just six games, Newsome II had 12 tackles, nine pass breakups and an interception, enough to earn him first-team all Big 10 honors. This was all with quarterbacks rarely throwing his way. The Jets would be extremely fortunate to have Newsome available here.

THIRD ROUND

66: Quinn Meinerz, G, Wisconsin Whitewater

The Jets need to improve their protection for Zach Wilson. They are solid at tackle, with last year’s first-rounder Mekhi Becton and veteran George Fant, but must fill holes on the interior.

Meinerz has the potential to be the answer at guard. As a Division-III product, whose team did not play in 2020, there are some doubts surrounding Meinerz. The 320-pound lineman shined at the Senior Bowl, however, assuaging any doubts of his preparation for the next level.

Meinerz is an underrated player who could quickly make an impact for Gang Green.

87 (acquired from SEA in Jamal Adams trade): Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

Before opting out of the 2020 season to prepare for the draft, Jevon Holland was considered one of, if not the best, safeties in the draft. Other than the recently franchise-tagged Marcus Maye, the Jets are thin in the secondary.

Playing both wide receiver and safety in high school, Holland has great ball skills and is outstanding in coverage. He will need some time to develop after a season off, but could turn into a pick that pays huge dividends.

FOURTH ROUND

108: Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State

Terry has tremendous upside for a fourth-rounder.

He struggled mightily in 2020, in large part due to inconsistent quarterback play at Florida State. Prior to last season, he was labeled as a likely first-round pick in the future.

The Jets improved their receiver corps in free agency, but they could certainly use another impact wideout. Terry was outstanding in his redshirt freshmen season at FSU, setting the school record for receiving yards for a freshmen and scoring a team-high eight touchdowns. He followed that campaign with 1,188 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 2019, averaging an NCAA-leading 57.89 yards per touchdown.

If Terry can rediscover his old self, the Jets could get a massive steal.

MORE:

Follow Jordy Fee-Platt on Twitter (@jfeep). Be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.