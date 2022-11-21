Jets' Garrett Wilson Rants About 'Unacceptable' Loss to Patriots: 'This S—t Is Not Okay'

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson showed a glimpse of frustration during New York's loss to the Patriots on Sunday, visibly bothered at one point after an errant throw from his quarterback, Zach Wilson.

After the game, the rookie took those feelings to the next level, venting to reporters about a dreadful performance by New York's offense, a loss featuring more punts (10) than completions (9) and points scored (3).

"This is unacceptable," Wilson told reporters in New York's locker room after falling 10-3. "Hopefully this is a wake-up for some people in the facility to get on our details."

The Jets were riding high after their win over the Bills two weeks ago, a revitalizing surge of momentum heading into the bye week. In that game, Wilson at receiver showed more signs of chemistry with Wilson at quarterback. The wideout had 92 receiving yards. His eight catches on nine targets were both the most he's had since Wilson returned from his preseason knee surgery, taking over at QB for Joe Flacco in Week 4.

On Sunday, in New England, Wilson had only two receptions for 12 receiving yards. Wilson at quarterback had arguably the worst game of his career in green and white, completing nine of his 22 pass attempts for 77 yards.

"We've got to get better in the passing game if we want to be where we want to be at," Wilson said. "We know we can be there. That's the most frustrating part. ... We got our ass beat on offense."

The receiver went on to say that everyone in the organization needs to be more "detailed," something that starts on the practice field early each week. You could hear the fury and exasperation in his voice as he called New York's performance "sorry," pointing out that Gang Green's defense held the Patriots to zero touchdowns on offense and they still couldn't win.

"This s—t is not okay," Wilson added. "Straight up. How many total yards did we have? That s—t's not going to fly. We've got the dudes, it's time to be consistent. It's time to start winning the games we should win."

To answer his question, the Jets had only 103 total yards on offense. They had only two yards in the entire second half, watching helplessly from the sideline as the Patriots scored a game-winning touchdown on a punt return with five seconds left in the fourth quarter.

