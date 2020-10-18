The Good. The Bad. And the Ugly. Three Thoughts from the New York Jets Week 6 Loss

Well, there is very little good to come from the New York Jets 24-0 loss in Week 6 at the Miami Dolphins. The Jets were inept on both sides of the ball, a barely functioning offense and a defense that was let down by repeated breakdowns in the first half and by several costly penalties.

‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly from the Jets in Week 6’:

The Good – The good thing is that this game is over. But from the game itself, it has to be Braden Mann.

Punting 10 times in the game, Mann averaged 46.2 yards per punt with a 54-yard long.

Mann has had many ups and a couple of downs so far this season but the rookie has been very consistent, especially in terms of his distance punting. That the punter was the best performer on the day for the Jets is concerning.

But the sixth round pick is looking sharp. He needs to continue to work in his placement as well as his ability to kick inside the 20 consistently but Mann is doing well.

The Bad – On what was their third possession of the game, the New York Jets had a microcosm for their offense’s struggles on the year.

Taking over on their own 25-yard line and down 7-0, the Jets managed to move the ball with some effectiveness, all the while struggling to be consistent and avoid self-inflicted wounds.

Three penalties on the drive, including an illegal motion that knocked the Jets out of field goal range, typified the offense’s inability to consistently churn out yards. While they had big plays, they also had moments such as offensive pass interference that made it impossible for the drive to be sustained.

It has been troublesome all year long.

The Ugly – Despite the scoreline, the Jets defense was not terrible.

They allowed just 302 yards of total offense and 18 first downs to a Dolphins team that put up 436 yards of total offense a week ago on the San Francisco 49ers (and 415 yards two weeks earlier against the Seattle Seahawks). Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was intercepted twice, the second time this season that Gregg Williams’ defense has had multiple picks in a single game.

The defense wasn’t very good but was better than a week ago when they struggled to contain the Arizona Cardinals.

So why is this ugly?

Well, because as solid (relatively speaking) as the defense was, this just goes to show how bad the offense was all game. Just 13 first downs despite running 69 plays (the Dolphins offense had 59 plays for comparison) resulted in zero points and just 263 yards of total offense.

The Jets, 0-6, couldn’t even make it respectable. This is the fifth time this year they’ve lost by double-digit points. Four of their six games have been lost by 18 more points.